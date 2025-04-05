Sir Elton John says he 'can't read, watch TV or see his boys play rugby' as he opens up about health battle

Sir Elton John has revealed that he is unable to read, watch TV or see his boys play rugby amid his ongoing health battle.

The 78-year-old suffered a severe eye infection in July last year, leaving him blind in his right eye and with "limited vision" in his left.

He previously acknowledged that his recovery would "take time" but he still felt "stuck" amid the ongoing battle.

The star was even forced to delay his new album last year due to him being unable to read lyrics in the studio.

Opening up about his restricted eyesight, John told the Times: "I can see you, but I can't see TV, I can't read.

"I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up.

"It's distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have."

He went on to say: "I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye] So you say to yourself, just get on with it."

The singer lives with his husband David Furnish, 62, and their two children - Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

He said his sons had moved on from their love of Lego and Star Wars in recent years, swapping them out for an "all-consuming love of rap".

Despite struggling with his eyesight, the star has remained positive.

Speaking to the Guardian in February, he said he had a newfound respect for sight-impaired people.

"I'm an optimist permanently, I've got bad eyesight at the moment," he said.

"There have been days I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am, I've got a new respect for sight-impaired people, but I've got a great life and hopefully my sight will improve.

"I've beaten addiction, health issues and can pick myself up, dust myself off."