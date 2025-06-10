Sly Stone: What were the singer's greatest hits?

Sly Stone at the Madison Square Gardens. The singer has died aged 82. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tributes are being paid to Sly Stone, the legendary funk musician who has died at the age of 82 after a long and influential career.

The American singer, born Sylvester Stewart, fronted Sly and the Family Stone for the band’s duration from 1964 to 1975 and also embarked on a solo career.

It was announced on Monday that Stone had passed with his family by his side, having suffered poor health for several years.

A statement on his official website read: “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music.

“His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

Sly Stone in 1969. The singer was also a prolific songwriter and producer. Picture: Getty

The statement added: “In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024.”

Documentary maker Questlove also paid his respects.

"His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world," he said. "He dared to be simple in the most complex ways — using childlike joy, wordless cries, and nursery rhyme cadences to express adult truths.

"His work looked straight at the brightest and darkest parts of life and demanded we do the same.”

These are the hits for which he and the band will be remembered.

Sly and the Family Stone’s biggest hits

Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (Audio)

Dance to the Music - 1967 - 85m plays on Spotify and UK No. 7

A breakout hit, the blend of soul and R&B was not liked by Sly initially who felt his band was selling out - but Dance to the Music gained the love of pop audiences and gave the band a career.

Sly & The Family Stone - Everyday People (Official Video)

Everyday People - 1968 - 245m plays on Spotify and UK No. 36

A huge hit in the US, where it went to number one, Everyday People is the band’s most enduring song and is an age transcending call for equality - the band breaking boundaries for having both white and black members.

Sly & The Family Stone - Family Affair (Official Audio)

Family Affair - 1971 - 68m plays on Spotify and UK No. 15

Sly wrote and produced what was an immediate smash for the band and later found fame with younger audiences when Joss Stone (no relation) covered it.

Sly & The Family Stone - Runnin' Away (Official Audio)

Runnin’ Away - 1972 - UK No. 17

The final song to chart in the UK, Runnin’ Away was again written and produced by Sly Stone but made his presence felt more from behind the scenes than on lead vocal.

Sly & The Family Stone - If You Want Me To Stay (Audio)

If You Want Me to Stay - 1973 - 137m plays on Spotify (did not chart in UK)

A fairly upfront bop that sees Sly’s protagonist telling his lover that she has to let him be himself - or else he will leave. Funnily enough Stone did quit the band a couple of years later.