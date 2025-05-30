Smokey Robinson sues sexual assault accusers for $500m

By Alice Brooker

Motown singer Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housekeepers who accused the singer of sexual assault.

Smokey Robinson has filed legal documents in Los Angeles seeking $500 million in damages from four former employees who have accused him of sexual assault.

The legal case was filed by the star, 85, and his wife Frances on Wednesday in California, and accused the women of fabricating the sexual assault allegations as part of an "extortionate" lawsuit.

The court documents state that the Robinsons consistently treated their household staff with respect and generosity, with the women attending family holidays with the couple and celebrating holidays together.

The singer states in the plaintiffs that the staff were treated as "extended family".

Mr Robinson, who is now also under criminal investigation in Los Angeles over accusations of sexual assault, has denied all the allegations, and his lawyer said those behind the accusations were after his money.

Mr Robinson's lawyers also filed a motion to dismiss the women's lawsuit, arguing they should not have been granted anonymity.

"The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity," the lawsuit states.

The women filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on 6 May under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The Daily Mail also reported that within the 27-page legal action, Robinson's legal team submitted text messages sent by the plaintiffs, including messages such as 'Love you', 'God bless you', and invitations to personal events.

Mr Robinson's countersuit reportedly includes claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, financial elder abuse, defamation, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy.

Mr Robinson has also requested the identity of the plaintiffs be revealed, as media outlets have begun to report on the case, making the anonymity unfair.

The four former employees have alleged that repeated sexual assault and harassment took place at his Los Angeles home and other locations, including Las Vegas.