Smokey Robinson sues sexual assault accusers for $500m

30 May 2025, 01:56

Smokey Robinson attends the arrivals of Cedric the Entertainer's Celebrity Golf Classic in 2024. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Smokey Robinson attends the arrivals of Cedric the Entertainer's Celebrity Golf Classic in 2024. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Motown singer Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housekeepers who accused the singer of sexual assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smokey Robinson has filed legal documents in Los Angeles seeking $500 million in damages from four former employees who have accused him of sexual assault.

The legal case was filed by the star, 85, and his wife Frances on Wednesday in California, and accused the women of fabricating the sexual assault allegations as part of an "extortionate" lawsuit.

The court documents state that the Robinsons consistently treated their household staff with respect and generosity, with the women attending family holidays with the couple and celebrating holidays together.

The singer states in the plaintiffs that the staff were treated as "extended family".

Read more: Smokey Robinson's lawyer says rape allegations against him 'vile and false'

Read more: Opening statements start in 'rape' retrial of Harvey Weinstein as court hears disgraced producer used 'unfettered power'

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA.
Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA. Picture: Alamy

Mr Robinson, who is now also under criminal investigation in Los Angeles over accusations of sexual assault, has denied all the allegations, and his lawyer said those behind the accusations were after his money.

Mr Robinson's lawyers also filed a motion to dismiss the women's lawsuit, arguing they should not have been granted anonymity.

"The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity," the lawsuit states.

The women filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on 6 May under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Tarpin, Pete Moore, Ronnie White, Bobby Rogers, Claudette (Rogers) Robinson, ca. 1960
Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Tarpin, Pete Moore, Ronnie White, Bobby Rogers, Claudette (Rogers) Robinson, ca. 1960. Picture: Alamy

The Daily Mail also reported that within the 27-page legal action, Robinson's legal team submitted text messages sent by the plaintiffs, including messages such as 'Love you', 'God bless you', and invitations to personal events.

Mr Robinson's countersuit reportedly includes claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, financial elder abuse, defamation, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy.

Mr Robinson has also requested the identity of the plaintiffs be revealed, as media outlets have begun to report on the case, making the anonymity unfair.

The four former employees have alleged that repeated sexual assault and harassment took place at his Los Angeles home and other locations, including Las Vegas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The former police inspector had been with Greater Manchester Police for nearly 30 years.

Disgraced inspector scheduled hundreds of sex worker meetings on GMP-issued phone

The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area.

Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

A nurse takes blood during a blood test at a doctor's surgery.

NHS to roll out ‘revolutionary’ blood test for lung cancer

Luke Humphries celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Luke Littler during the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs at The O2, London.

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in Premier League Darts final as he bags Triple Crown

Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his cell in 2019.

FBI to release 'clear as day' tape 'confirming Jeffery Epstein's prison suicide'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's ex-assistant alleges rapper raped her as she slept

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

Galloway Forest Park

Scottish government abandons plans to create national park in Galloway

Farmer

Farmer took his own life day before Budget after worrying about changes to inheritance tax, inquest hears

Kurts Adams Rozentals took to social media to say he will not be able to compete at Los Angeles 2028 after he was suspended by governing body Paddle UK last month

Team GB canoeist claims "over spicy" OnlyFans content has sunk his Olympic dream

Onlookers observe the aftermath of the landslide from a viewpoint in Wiler, Swiss Alps

64-year-old man missing after rock and ice from glacier crashes down Swiss mountainside

Melanie Brown aka Mel B

Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza, as seen from a humanitarian aid distribution center operated by the US.

US submits new Gaza ceasefire proposal with Israeli support while Hamas evaluates, White House says

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in new trailer for Richard Osman's star-studded The Thursday Murder Club

Influencer brothers Andrew, left and Tristan Tate, will return to the UK to face rape charges.

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

A lady pours hot water into a teapot.

Brewed Intentions: Conman who sold ordinary tea as unique Scottish variety found guilty of fraud

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent

Father-of-three, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

Police at the scene at

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

Liam Ramsey (right), 40, and Stephen Hurst (left), 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails

Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed
A girl vanished after a walk on Baitings Reservoir.

Girl ,13, missing in reservoir was on half-term walk with her dad when she disappeared

Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Banksy shares images of new work leaving fans guessing location

Pensioner female keeping warm during cold spell, January 2025 with layed clothing, electric heaters and warm drink. In 2024 the newly elected Labour G

Thousands to get £200 DWP payments

HS2 is constructing six passenger platforms, laid out in a three-island formation, all of which are 450metres long at Old Oak Station in west London.

Step forward for HS2: First platform for high-speed railway revealed

Nadia Sawalha became tearful as she spoke about the ITV daytime cuts.

Nadia Sawalha fights back tears as she addresses ‘suffering’ of Loose Women staffers after ITV axe
Gloria Stephenson

Teenager arrested after woman, 86, killed while ‘using zebra crossing’

Motorcyclists, Oxfordshire, UK

Motorcyclist deaths up 9% in UK as road boss describes new figures as 'alarming'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

A rare royal mourning ring worth thousands of pounds which is up for auction after being bought from a charity shop in Leicester for just £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15
The childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana has been targeted in an arson attack

Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News