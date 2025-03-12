Snow White premiere relocated to remote Spanish castle as Disney 'scales back' promo for scandal-hit film

Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Picture: Disney

By Emma Soteriou

The Snow White premiere has been relocated to a Spanish castle amid plans to 'scale back' promotion for the film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Film bosses are said to have originally planned glitzy events around the world to mark the release of the $269.4 million live action remake.

However, plans were scaled back due to a series of scandals, with Disney instead said to be favouring a "handful" of tightly controlled press events.

The main event is now set to take place at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain.

It comes amid growing criticism over the film's 'woke' agenda, with some claiming that is has been prioritised over authentic storytelling.

Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who was cast as Snow White, previously said the original film was "extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman's fit for in the world".

She said the traditional romance plot had also been changed for the remake.

"There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn't do that this time," she said.

"We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie."

Rachel Zegler heading to Spain. Picture: Instagram

An insider told the Mail: "Disney are already anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White and have reduced the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.

"That is why they have taken the highly unusual step not to host a London premiere for the film and are minimising the amount of press questions that Rachel Zegler gets."

Despite the 'secret' premiere being held far away from the usual Hollywood locations, the castle does hold some significance.

The Alcázar of Segovia was the inspiration behind the castle in Disney's original animated film in 1937.

It has been built and rebuilt over hundreds of years, having started off as a palace of the Moslem governor in the 10th century.

The upper stories of the palace continue to be used today by Spain's royal family during visits to Seville.

The castle will be shut off to the public on both Wednesday and Thursday, with a notice saying it is for a "private event".

The date of the premiere has not been confirmed on media calendars, with fan accounts instead sharing evidence of the event taking place at the castle.

Later in the week, the cast are expected to return to the US for a pre-party and screening at LA's El Capitan Theatre.

Coverage will be limited to photographers and a house crew, it has been reported.

Dozens of media outlets are usually invited to premieres to interview the cast.

It comes after Zegler attended an event alone in Tokyo last week, with no other cast members present.