Snow White premiere relocated to remote Spanish castle as Disney 'scales back' promo for scandal-hit film

12 March 2025, 15:26

Rachel Zegler as Snow White
Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Picture: Disney

By Emma Soteriou

The Snow White premiere has been relocated to a Spanish castle amid plans to 'scale back' promotion for the film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Film bosses are said to have originally planned glitzy events around the world to mark the release of the $269.4 million live action remake.

However, plans were scaled back due to a series of scandals, with Disney instead said to be favouring a "handful" of tightly controlled press events.

The main event is now set to take place at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain.

It comes amid growing criticism over the film's 'woke' agenda, with some claiming that is has been prioritised over authentic storytelling.

Read more: Danny Jones breaks social media silence after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Read more: Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who was cast as Snow White, previously said the original film was "extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman's fit for in the world".

She said the traditional romance plot had also been changed for the remake.

"There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn't do that this time," she said.

"We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie."

Rachel Zegler heading to Spain
Rachel Zegler heading to Spain. Picture: Instagram

An insider told the Mail: "Disney are already anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White and have reduced the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled press events.

"That is why they have taken the highly unusual step not to host a London premiere for the film and are minimising the amount of press questions that Rachel Zegler gets."

Despite the 'secret' premiere being held far away from the usual Hollywood locations, the castle does hold some significance.

The Alcázar of Segovia was the inspiration behind the castle in Disney's original animated film in 1937.

It has been built and rebuilt over hundreds of years, having started off as a palace of the Moslem governor in the 10th century.

The upper stories of the palace continue to be used today by Spain's royal family during visits to Seville.

The castle will be shut off to the public on both Wednesday and Thursday, with a notice saying it is for a "private event".

The date of the premiere has not been confirmed on media calendars, with fan accounts instead sharing evidence of the event taking place at the castle.

Later in the week, the cast are expected to return to the US for a pre-party and screening at LA's El Capitan Theatre.

Coverage will be limited to photographers and a house crew, it has been reported.

Dozens of media outlets are usually invited to premieres to interview the cast.

It comes after Zegler attended an event alone in Tokyo last week, with no other cast members present.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Royal pythons rescued by Knaresborough Exotic Rescue

Woman's horror as ex-boyfriend leaves behind 70 snakes after breakup

US President Donald Trump

'Positive messages' from Russia on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says, as US diplomats head to Moscow

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Poundland branch in London.

Discount chain set to be sold as high street shops face shutdown threat

Mali Bennett-Smith pleaded guilty to murdering his sister

Shocking moment teen who stabbed sister to death for being 'annoying' laughs and jokes with her weeks earlier

The eco-protestors targeted a Tesla store in west London

Just Stop Oil protestors pour orange paint over robot at Tesla store as they brand Elon Musk a 'fascist'

A thief has been found guilty of murdering an Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Thief guilty of murder after stealing Amazon delivery van and mowing down driver

Oasis have reunited

Oasis line up revealed for reunion gigs: Fan favourites and new star named ahead of world tour

Queen Camilla (centre) watching the Turners Novices' Hurdle on day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Queen Camilla joins racegoers at Cheltenham Festival for 'style Wednesday'

A 13-year-old girl has been charged of murder and arson after a woman was found in a house in Northamptonshire.

Tributes paid to mother-of-three found dead after house fire, as girl, 13 appears in court holding teddy bear

British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained at border in 'Trump crackdown'

British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained by ICE in 'Trump crackdown'

Nigel Farage has said there is 'no way back' into Reform UK for Rupert Lowe.

Nigel Farage warns 'no way back' for Rupert Lowe in Reform UK amid bullying investigation

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

Lathaniel Burrel

Stockwell teenager's shooting was premeditated court hears - as gun still to be found

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party

Danny Jones breaks social media silence after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Latest News

See more Latest News

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Sir Richard Branson posing for the media on his Virgin Galactic Space craft.

Richard Branson wants to launch space tourist flights from the UK, with Cornish spaceport lined up
Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit
Edinburgh Scotland, UK 06 February 2025. Nicola Sturgeon MSP at the Scottish Parliament for First Minister Questions. credit sst/alamy live news

Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announces she won't seek re-election

Doctors are warning of "glycerol intoxication syndrome" caused by slushies

Children under eight should avoid drinking slushies, as doctors warn of serious consequences
Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot

Boy, 17, charged with murder after 16-year-old shot dead outside south London tube station

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants
Snow is falling in Gloucestershire on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Snow falls on Cheltenham Festival with -1 temperatures and travel warnings for racegoers

There was an increased police presence outside Springfield School on Tueaday.

Two teens arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed in the back outside Portsmouth school

The Stena Immaculate pictured with a hole in its hull after the collision in the North Sea

Captain of Solong container ship that crashed with vessel carrying US jet fuel is Russian, say ship’s owners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles performs CPR on a medical test mannequin as he attends a celebration for the 1000th King's Nursing Cadet at the Royal College of Nursing in central London.

King Charles shows he's no dummy during royal college of nursing visit

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News