Spice Girls will reunite 'as one' for first time since 2012, Geri Halliwell says - as she reveals all 5 are in group chat

The Spice Girls have not reunited all together since 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Geri Halliwell has said she believes all five Spice Girls will reunite for the first time since 2012.

The five members of the group have not performed together since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics, with a 2019 reunion going ahead without Victoria Beckham.

But Horner said "there will be something" with all five members involved.

"My hope is we come back together as a collective," she told the Sunday Times. "It's more respectful to come as one. We'll come as one."

Despite rumours of a falling out with fellow band member Melanie Brown, Horner said all five Spice Girls are in a group chat.

Geri Halliwell-Horner earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Horner, who releases her latest children's book series Rosie Frost: Ice On Fire in April, also scotched suggestions she had changed her surname to Halliwell-Horner.

Her marriage to Christian Horner, principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, came under the spotlight when he was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee.

Spice Girls pictured at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Alamy

He was cleared by an internal investigation and after a subsequent appeal, but the story resurfaced in recent weeks when it was covered in the latest series of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

"We like playing games. We're quite silly," she said before dismissing the name change, saying Halliwell-Horner was her writing name.

"I haven't legally changed anything - Horner is the name on my passport."

The Spice Girls pictured in 1998. Picture: Alamy

Reports last year claimed Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton, were discussing a return to the stage. Victoria Beckham was also due to make a guest appearance.

Halliwell was said to have pulled out of the rumoured tour last year after a row with her bandmate over allegations against her husband Christian Horner.

According to one source, Geri’s loyalty to her husband did not sit well with Mel B, leading her to make “little digs and jibes" towards Ginger Spice.

This has allegedly resulted in Geri pulling out of the rumoured tour.