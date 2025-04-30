Spice Girls 'set to reunite for 30th anniversary world tour' - but one star 'will be missing'

30 April 2025, 07:55 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 08:47

Spice Girls In Paris
Spice Girls In Paris. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite for a huge 30th anniversary tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Seven years on from their last tour, the iconic girl band are reportedly plotting a comeback after Geri Horner and Simon Fuller got back in touch.

However, Victoria Beckham looks unlikely to join any reunion shows, sources have claimed.

Despite Posh Spice's absence, all the other members of the legendary pop group will allegedly join the rumoured tour.

Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B from The Spice Girls. Picture: Getty

“There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying Yes,” a source told the Sun.

“Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.

“Unfortunately Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing.

“She would always want to honour the girls’ history.”

Sources added that Geri Horner was due to visit Miami later this week, potentially for a meeting with band guru Simon Fuller.

The source said: “If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level.”

It has been 29 years since the release of Wannabe in 1996.

The single shot the Spice Girls to global fame, making them household names overnight.

Mel C has previously hinted a 30th anniversary tour is on the cards.

“We have to do something special,” she told Australia’s 2Day FM.

“Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!”

