Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

4 March 2025, 08:18

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'. Picture: Facebook / Jon Culshaw

By Danielle de Wolfe

Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers "super producer" Bill Dare has died following a tragic accident while overseas, his agent has confirmed.

Dare, who worked on eight series of hit satire puppet show Spitting Image, wrote and produced a host of programmes for TV and radio - including creating hit comedy impression series Dead Ringers.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Dare's agent, JFL Agency, confirmed the creator's death at the weekend.

A spokesperson said: "We are shocked and greatly saddened to have to announce the death of our brilliant client Bill Dare, who died at the weekend following an accident overseas."

Dare also produced The Now Show, a satirical take on the news which ran on Radio 4 from 1998 to 2024.

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'. Picture: BBC

"Our thoughts are with his wife Lucy, daughter Rebecca, and with all of Bill's family and friends who will be devastated by his loss," his agent continued.

"Bill was a truly legendary producer and writer, and his comedy instincts were second to none."

It comes as tributes poured in to the comedy icon, with television impressionist Jon Culshaw sharing images of the pair as he paid tribute to his "wisest comedy alchemist".

"It’s impossible to express the unreal sense of loss at the passing of the incredible Bill Dare," he wrote in a Facebook tribute.

"The wisest comedy alchemist and the dearest, dearest friend.. Much love to Lucy and all Bill’s family and friends. We shall all miss him more than we can say Xx"

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'. Picture: Facebook / Jon Culshaw

It comes as Mr Dare's BBC colleagues paid tribute to him and reflected on his talent.

Julia McKenzie, comedy commissioner for Radio 4, said: "I am so terribly sorry to hear this tragic news and my thoughts are with Bill's wife, family and friends.

"Bill has been a huge part of Radio 4 comedy for decades, as a writer and producer, and listeners will have heard his legendary name at the end of many of their favourite shows.

"Bill was a comedy obsessive, and very instinctive about making the funniest choices when it came to writing, directing and editing.

"He cared so much about his work that in the production booth during Dead Ringers you'd see him crouched over the script, utterly focused on the show.

"He was funny and very dry in person, amusingly cynical when he needed to be and always pushed to keep the comedy he made, and particularly satire, spiky.

"I've known and worked with him for 18 years and like many I can't believe he has gone, he will leave a big hole in the comedy world and in our hearts."

