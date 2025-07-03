Popular Star Wars actor dies 'peacefully' aged 87 surrounded by friends

Kenneth Colley (right) has died at the age of 87 after contracting Covid and developing pneumonia, his agent has said. Picture: Julian Owen/PA. Picture: Julian Owen/PA

By Danielle Desouza

A Star Wars actor who was part of several of the well-known franchise's movies has died at the age of 87.

Kenneth Colley, who starred in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as Admiral Piett, an imperial officer in command of Darth Vader's flagship, was said to have died peacefully at his home in Ashford, Kent, on Monday June 30, according to his agent Julian Owen.

in a statement, Mr Owen wrote: "Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years.

"Ken continually worked on stage, film and television playing a vast array of characters, from Jesus in Monty Python's Life of Brian to evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films, and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare's Measure for Measure for the BBC."

The statement also mentioned Colley was admitted to hospital with an injured arm after a fall, and then quickly contracted Covid which developed into pneumonia.

His friends were by his side at the time of his passing.

Colley is also known for playing Jesus in Monty Python’s Life of Brian alongside English actors’ John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Michael Palin.

Outside of acting, he loved art collecting and had a penchant for fast cars.