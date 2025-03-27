Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

27 March 2025, 09:12 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 09:35

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V
Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V. Picture: Lucasfilm

By Emma Soteriou

Star Wars and Batman actor Clive Revill has died aged 94 after a battle with dementia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star died at a care facility in the LA suburb of Sherman Oaks on March 11, just weeks before his birthday, his daughter confirmed.

He was best known for voicing Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

He also worked on the 1986 Transformers film as well as Batman the Animated Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Revill had a career spanning more than 60 years, with his final role being in the film The Queen of Spain with Penélope Cruz.

Read more: Britain's Got Talent star dies aged 34

Read more: The Vivienne's sister shares heartbreaking update on Drag Race star's death

Clive Revill
Clive Revill. Picture: Getty

The 94-year-old, who was a New Zealand native, began acting in the '50s after meeting Laurence Olivier and his wife Vivien Leigh.

The couple invited him to study drama at the Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol after being impressed by his talent.

Taking them up on the offer, Revill spent years training before kicking off his career in film and TV.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1973 for his role in the film Avanti, which also featured Jack Lemmon and Juliet Mills.

He was also up for a Tony in the '60s, after playing Fagin in Oliver!

Revill is survived by his daughter, Kate, and granddaughter Kayla.

Clive Revill
Clive Revill. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since poured in from fans, with one person saying: "Clive Revill was an underrated actor and voice actor, but 94 is a good run.

"He also voiced Alfred in Batman: The Animated Series before Efrem Zimbalist Jr. took over. RIP."

Another person said: "Despite only having a handful of lines, Clive Revill still managed to deliver a haunting and memorable vocal performance as Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

"And thanks to Revill's impressive performance, the Emperor became one if the most memorable characters in the film, despite only appearing as a holographic projection.

"Needless to say, Revill will be deeply missed by his countless fans and colleagues."

A third person added: "Sad news. We've lost another member of the Star Wars Family, Clive Revill, OG Palpatine voice, passed away at 94."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Six dead and nine injured after tourist submarine sinks off Egyptian coast

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions

Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets

Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce

Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'

'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Rise in mutant 'super gonorrhoea' cases in England, as health chiefs urge Brits to stay safe

The retired sports star, 36, issued a plea to the government to reverse plans to slash gluten-free prescriptions in parts of the UK.

Rebecca Adlington reveals she is battling life-changing disease as she makes plea to Downing Street

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

'Gaslit and underwhelmed': Welfare cuts & slow growth - what we learned from the Spring Statement

Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student died in 'tragic accident' while misusing gym equipment

Reeves

Donald Trump's threat of tariffs could knock percentage point off UK GDP as Reeves paints gloomy forecast for growth
More than £220 worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs were stolen.

Thief who stole 335 Cadbury Creme Eggs from Tesco slapped with county ban and 12-month suspended sentence
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working
Red Crescent workers sort aid before being distributed to Palestinians.

Foreign aid cuts by Western countries including UK to trigger 'extra deaths of nearly 370,000 children', study warns
Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage agrees to settle debanking row with NatWest

Sabrina

'Not personally a fan': Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she accepted free Sabrina Carpenter tickets for family member
Former President Of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Kerri Pegg, 42, was seen as a "rising star" in the Prison Service.

Prison governor shared 'romance with dealer inmate who gifted her £12k Mercedes bought with drug money'
Donald Trump

US travel warnings: Full list of countries advising 'caution' for trans citizens visiting America amid fears over 'detention'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News