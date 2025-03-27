Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V. Picture: Lucasfilm

By Emma Soteriou

Star Wars and Batman actor Clive Revill has died aged 94 after a battle with dementia.

The star died at a care facility in the LA suburb of Sherman Oaks on March 11, just weeks before his birthday, his daughter confirmed.

He was best known for voicing Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

He also worked on the 1986 Transformers film as well as Batman the Animated Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Revill had a career spanning more than 60 years, with his final role being in the film The Queen of Spain with Penélope Cruz.

Clive Revill. Picture: Getty

The 94-year-old, who was a New Zealand native, began acting in the '50s after meeting Laurence Olivier and his wife Vivien Leigh.

The couple invited him to study drama at the Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol after being impressed by his talent.

Taking them up on the offer, Revill spent years training before kicking off his career in film and TV.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1973 for his role in the film Avanti, which also featured Jack Lemmon and Juliet Mills.

He was also up for a Tony in the '60s, after playing Fagin in Oliver!

Revill is survived by his daughter, Kate, and granddaughter Kayla.

Clive Revill. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since poured in from fans, with one person saying: "Clive Revill was an underrated actor and voice actor, but 94 is a good run.

"He also voiced Alfred in Batman: The Animated Series before Efrem Zimbalist Jr. took over. RIP."

Another person said: "Despite only having a handful of lines, Clive Revill still managed to deliver a haunting and memorable vocal performance as Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

"And thanks to Revill's impressive performance, the Emperor became one if the most memorable characters in the film, despite only appearing as a holographic projection.

"Needless to say, Revill will be deeply missed by his countless fans and colleagues."

A third person added: "Sad news. We've lost another member of the Star Wars Family, Clive Revill, OG Palpatine voice, passed away at 94."