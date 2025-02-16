Stars stun on the red carpet at 2025 BAFTAs

Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The 78th BAFTAs are taking place in London this evening - with stars arriving on the red carpet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Tennant is hosting tonight at the Royal Festival Hall - his second time fronting the night's awards and performances for the star-studded guest list.

Ariana Grande attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

Demi Moore attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Mikey Madison poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore are all up for Lead Actress for their roles in Wicked, Anora and The Substance respectively.

Ariana Grande faces Selena Gomez and Emilia Perez for supporting actress.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is up for an award in the Animated Film category.

Stars Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldana, and Hugh Grant are also up for prizes.

The Brutalist, Conclave and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown are contesting Best Film.

Read More: Rare 'blood moon' lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's how to see it

Nick Park, left, and Merlin Crossingham pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Zoe Saldana attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ralph Fiennes attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum arrived on the red carpet early for the awards.

Goldblum, 72, stars as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the multi-award nominated film based on the West End and Broadway musical Wicked.

The US actor is set to perform on piano during the In Memoriam section of the awards.

Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Chief executive of Bafta Jane Millichip said it has been an amazing year for British film.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet Ms Millichip said: "If you look at the best British category this year, it's an amazing array of really small character pieces.

"Its an extraordinary category with films like Bird, Blitz and Gladiator 2."

She added that it was "incredibly important" to have films not in the English language like Kneecap and Emilia Perez.

"It's fantastic to have a film in the Irish language like Kneecap."

Kneecap attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Stacy Martin, who stars in the multi-nominated film The Brutalist said the most amazing thing about the film is that it has been made by "a family of friends".

Martin, who plays Maggie Lee in the post-Second World War film told PA: "Even though the scope of the film was very big, there were lots of very strong friendships and strong collaborations happening, so you're kind of more free and less intimidated to dive in."

The French actress said she loved playing such a "beautiful and promising" character who could achieve whatever she wanted.

She said that while the film explores themes of the Holocaust it tackles themes that are still relevant today.

"I think that having a bit of distance, but also being able to relate to certain themes, I think, has made some of it quite poignant and quite modern in a way," she said.

Warwick Davis attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

British actor Warwick Davis, who is set to pick up the Bafta Fellowship, said he learned about his award while checking emails on the toilet.

The Harry Potter star told PA: "I found out last November, I was actually on the toilet reading my emails and received one from Bafta, with a letter attached, saying: "You've been awarded a fellowship."

"I was excited but thought 'hang on, it could be a scam', so I checked the email address it come from, and it was indeed a Bafta email address.

"Then I got very excited and jumped off the loo and ran around the house telling the kids and the dog."

Davis, who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare bone disorder that results in dwarfism, said he hopes his award is also for his work as an actor as well as his activism.

"If I can have a sneaky bit of this Bafta for my performance work as well my advocacy, I'd be delighted."