Stars stun on the red carpet at 2025 BAFTAs

16 February 2025, 16:54 | Updated: 16 February 2025, 17:13

Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.
Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The 78th BAFTAs are taking place in London this evening - with stars arriving on the red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Tennant is hosting tonight at the Royal Festival Hall - his second time fronting the night's awards and performances for the star-studded guest list.

Ariana Grande attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.
Ariana Grande attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty
French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025.
French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 16, 2025. Picture: Getty
Demi Moore attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025.
Demi Moore attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy
Mikey Madison poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Mikey Madison poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore are all up for Lead Actress for their roles in Wicked, Anora and The Substance respectively.

Ariana Grande faces Selena Gomez and Emilia Perez for supporting actress.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is up for an award in the Animated Film category.

Stars Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldana, and Hugh Grant are also up for prizes.

The Brutalist, Conclave and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown are contesting Best Film.

Read More: Rare 'blood moon' lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's how to see it

Nick Park, left, and Merlin Crossingham pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
Nick Park, left, and Merlin Crossingham pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy
Zoe Saldana attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025.
Zoe Saldana attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Ralph Fiennes attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025.
Ralph Fiennes attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum arrived on the red carpet early for the awards.

Goldblum, 72, stars as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the multi-award nominated film based on the West End and Broadway musical Wicked.

The US actor is set to perform on piano during the In Memoriam section of the awards.

Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Chief executive of Bafta Jane Millichip said it has been an amazing year for British film.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet Ms Millichip said: "If you look at the best British category this year, it's an amazing array of really small character pieces.

"Its an extraordinary category with films like Bird, Blitz and Gladiator 2."

She added that it was "incredibly important" to have films not in the English language like Kneecap and Emilia Perez.

"It's fantastic to have a film in the Irish language like Kneecap."

Kneecap attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025.
Kneecap attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Stacy Martin, who stars in the multi-nominated film The Brutalist said the most amazing thing about the film is that it has been made by "a family of friends".

Martin, who plays Maggie Lee in the post-Second World War film told PA: "Even though the scope of the film was very big, there were lots of very strong friendships and strong collaborations happening, so you're kind of more free and less intimidated to dive in."

The French actress said she loved playing such a "beautiful and promising" character who could achieve whatever she wanted.

She said that while the film explores themes of the Holocaust it tackles themes that are still relevant today.

"I think that having a bit of distance, but also being able to relate to certain themes, I think, has made some of it quite poignant and quite modern in a way," she said.

Warwick Davis attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025.
Warwick Davis attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

British actor Warwick Davis, who is set to pick up the Bafta Fellowship, said he learned about his award while checking emails on the toilet.

The Harry Potter star told PA: "I found out last November, I was actually on the toilet reading my emails and received one from Bafta, with a letter attached, saying: "You've been awarded a fellowship."

"I was excited but thought 'hang on, it could be a scam', so I checked the email address it come from, and it was indeed a Bafta email address.

"Then I got very excited and jumped off the loo and ran around the house telling the kids and the dog."

Davis, who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare bone disorder that results in dwarfism, said he hopes his award is also for his work as an actor as well as his activism.

"If I can have a sneaky bit of this Bafta for my performance work as well my advocacy, I'd be delighted."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The head of Ofsted said children in England feel going to school is optional since the pandemic, as their parents opt to work from home instead of going to the office.

Parents working from home makes kids not want to go to school, Ofsted chief says

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal arrives at Molinuex

Millionaire Premier League star earning £150k a week loses HMRC court battle over hundreds of thousands in unpaid tax

Actress Kim Sae-ron attends 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo on December 1, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

South Korean ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’ star Kim Sae-ron found dead at 24

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

'Screaming, shouting, crying': Landlady breaks silence after woman shot dead at village pub - as manhunt continues

Exclusive
Jonathan Reynolds told LBC’s Iain Dale that NATO is ‘a highly effective integrated defensive structure’, and that US requests for higher European spending on the alliance are ‘not unreasonable’.

Europe must ‘work closely’ with US to face Russia, Business Sec tells LBC ahead of emergency Ukraine summit

.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025

Gloves off: Three fights in first nine seconds as USA beat Canada to reach 4 Nations ice hockey final

Exclusive
Europe must boost defence spending if it wants peace, Ukraine's former PM has told LBC.

‘If you want peace, pay for it', says ex-Ukrainian PM as Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and boost defence spending

Lucy Letby was ‘shocked and distressed’ during the investigation into the deaths of babies that she was later found guilty of murdering, and ‘deserves an Oscar’ if she was lying, her former boss said.

Lucy Letby was 'innocent', distressed and ‘deserves an Oscar if she was acting’ says former boss

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024.

Cheltenham-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies aged just 24 after fall in race

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and call for increased defence spending ahead of meeting with Donald Trump

images shared on social media show police arresting a man following the attack.

'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'

Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.

FBI joins investigation into Southport killer amid claims he wiped internet search history

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh

At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

Udoka Godwin-Malife

Burton Albion defender allegedly target of racist abuse by fan

Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, Sussex.

Teenager dies after car overturned at Sussex petrol station

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer, Trump and Putin.

'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of emergency summit on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right).

US officials heading to Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

People look into a cordoned off area where a 23-year-old man stabbed several people in the southern Austria city of Villach,.

Boy, 14, killed and five injured after Syrian asylum seeker goes on knife rampage in Austrian town
Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.

Missing woman at centre of Cambridgeshire murder investigation named

Police at the scene after the car crashed into protesters.

Mother and her two-year-old daughter die after Munich attack where man ploughed car into crowd
Thousands attend the Pro-Palestinian demonstration held in London

Man arrested as thousands march to protest Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Gaza plan

Partial lunar eclipse rising over Stonehenge, UK, on July 16th 2019

Rare 'blood moon' lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's how to see it

Ukraine war is the ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for European army

Ukraine war is ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for 'army of Europe'
Flag of the United Kingdom with surveillance camera and barbed wire

UK spending millions on ad campaign painting gloomy picture of Britain to deter Albanian immigrants
Flack, who was also known for presenting ITV's Love Island, took her own life on February 15 2020 at the age of 40.

Laura Whitmore shares heartbreaking final messages from Caroline Flack five years on from star's death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture
William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Prince William, President of BAFTA, operates a film camera as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

William tries his hand at being a cameraman on visit to London film academy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News