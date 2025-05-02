May the force be with you! Stephen Merchant puts his entire vintage Star Wars collection up for auction

Stephen Merchant will auction off his treasured Star Wars figures collection for charity. Picture: Getty Images

Comedian Stephen Merchant has announced his entire Star Wars collection is to be auctioned off, saying "I've reached an age now where I'm not playing with them as much as I'd like".

The actor and writer, who starred in The Office and Extras with Ricky Gervais, made the announcement on his social media pages ahead of May 4 - commonly known as Star Wars Day.

In a video posted on social media, Merchant said: "When I was a kid I loved Star Wars, but what I enjoyed even more than the movies were the action figures.

"I built up quite the collection and I've reached an age now where I'm not playing with them as much as I'd like, so I've decided to auction off my entire collection for a local Bristol charity.

"It will be an online auction, it will start as you'd expect on May 4 and it runs until May 19, and my entire collection is up for grabs.

"So whether you're a collector or whether you just want to buy some for your kids, have a look, see what takes your fancy."

Merchant captioned the video - which features figurines of characters such as Darth Vader, Han Solo and Chewbacca from the popular film franchise - writing: "I'm selling my entire Star Wars collection for charity. Bidding begins on May the 4th. Take a look and may the Force be with you."

The collection will go on sale with Auctioneum, an auctioneers in Bristol and Bath.