'I can't believe I'm answering this': Steve Irwin's son weighs in on 'ridiculous' '100 men vs Gorilla' viral debate

The popular animal enthusiast weighed in on the viral debate. Picture: TikTok/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Steve Irwin's son Robert has given his hot take on the viral '100 men vs Gorilla' debate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The social media debate questions whether '100 men' could win in a hypothetical battle against one silverback gorilla.

With the viral question taking the internet by storm, it was about time that a wildlife expert weighed in on the debate.

Robert Irwin has amassed a social media following due to his knowledge and passion for animals, wildlife, and conservation - following in the footsteps of his father, the late Steve Irwin.

He has 8.8 million TikTok followers.

Sharing a video on TikTok, Robert says he's been asked multiple times to give his perspective on the debate: "I cannot believe I am weighing in on this right now.

"I have been asked this question so much in the last week, it's ridiculous".

He even says he's being asked "on the street".

The video has been liked 1.4million times.

He adds: "As an animal conservationist, fighting an endangered species just doesn't sit right with me".

He laughs, continuing: "How many people does it take to save gorillas? That's the question we should be asking."

Read more: TikTok's 'Tube Girl' removes videos of her new single after breaching TfL rules

Read more: Jennifer Aniston victim of terrifying 'home invasion' after 'intruder' crashes car through gates of $21m property

Going back to the viral question, the proud conservationist describes the "chill" nature of gorillas and says "they kinda just keep to themselves".

He continues: "They'll defend themselves and protect each other and all of that but if they don't really have a reason, they kinda just do their thing."

"I guess what I'm trying to say is we don't need to fight gorillas - maybe let's just let this one remain a mystery."

As he salutes to his fans, he adds: "Do with that what you will, internet."

One user wrote on the TikTok video: "The man has spoken. The debate is over."

Another user quipped: "Are you going into politics, Robert? Because that was one of the most impressive non-answers I've ever heard."