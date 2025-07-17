The Steve Miller Band cancels entire 31 date tour 'because of the weather'

17 July 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 10:09

Steve Miller Band performing in US
Steve Miller and co. will not be playing around the US after all this summer. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The Steve Miller Band, best known for the UK number one The Joker, have cancelled their entire 31 date tour “because of the weather”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The band, who had their heyday in the decade after the 1970 hit, told fans on Thursday that all of the shows are off.

They were set to play from August in New York to November in Anaheim in California and all of the shows were set to be in their native US.

“The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates,” a post on Instagram read.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable.

“So…You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled.

“Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again.”

The band was formed in the 1960s of Miller, the lead singer, and the other members are currently Kenny Lee Lewis, Joseph Wooten, Jacob Petersen, and Ron Wikso.

As well as The Joker, the band hit number two in the UK in 1983 with Abracadabra, and number 11 in 1976 with Rock'n Me. They have released 18 albums.

The statement added: “You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…”

Miller himself is now 81 and fans were forgiving that after a long career they were wanting to take it easy.

“We support you no matter what, pleasure to have seen you and all look forward to seeing you again,” said one fan.

Another added: “They are old so give them that. They have been with us for how many years?”

It is surprisingly not the first weather related decision for a band to not tour. Coldplay decided against going on the road after Everyday Life for concerns over the environment.

Chris Martin said in 2019: "We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial."

The band are now on the Music of the Spheres World Tour, having taken steps to balance the carbon footprint of the escapade.

