Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly 'to be recognised' in King's Birthday Honours list

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly are set to be recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list. Picture: Alamy

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are among the people recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

The two TV presenters, who have fronted the series together since 2014, will be recognised in this year's list which will be revealed on Friday, The Daily Mail said.

Queen Camilla, who attends Silver Swans - classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance - is known to tune in to Strictly Come Dancing and has described herself as one of Strictly's "greatest fans".

Winkleman, 53, is also behind the gameshow, The Traitors, for which she took home the 2023 award for Entertainment Performance at the Baftas.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have fronted Strictly Come Dancing since 2014 . Picture: Alamy

Her co-host, Daly, 56, presented the series since it first launched in 2004 alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth until he stepped down from the role in 2014.

During that time the model took part in the 2008 Strictly Children In Need special where she won the title with professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The recognition comes amid a turbulent year for the Strictly team with reports alleging inappropriate behaviour from contestants and professional dancers.

Most recently, EastEnders star James Borthwick was suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on set of the dance programme.

This comes after Welsh opera singer and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Wynne Evans, said he had been dropped following an apology saying that he used "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

In 2024, the BBC launched a review into professional dancer Giovanni Pernice after accusations from contestant Amanda Abbington of "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" behaviour during her time on the 2023 series.

Italian dancer Pernice, who "rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour", and welcomed the conclusion of a BBC review which upheld "some, but not all" of the complaints made by the actress against him.

David Beckham is expected be awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours, according to reports last week, having previously been awarded an OBE in 2003.