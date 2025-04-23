Suit worn by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders finale to be auctioned

23 April 2025, 19:25

A suit worn by Irish actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the final scenes of Peaky Blinders is to be auctioned.
By Josef Al Shemary

The 48-year-old actor wore the period-style grey three-piece suit in the final episode of the sixth series, in scenes filmed near Buxton in 2021.

The clothing comes with a note found in a pocket and thought to have been written by Murphy, which says: "takes off ring", as well as a 10-page call sheet and a shirt tailored by Williams and Gill of Manchester.

The suit is estimated to fetch between £1,000 and £2,000 in the Omega Auctions sale, along with other memorabilia including a hat worn by Sam Claflin, who played fascist MP Oswald Mosley during series five and six. It is expected to sell for between £200 and £400.

Other Peaky Blinders items on sale include a coat worn by the late Helen McCrory as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in episode four of series three, which is expected to fetch between £200 and £400, and an array of shirts, shoes, suits, ties and other items worn by members of the cast.

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and research at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Dan Muscatelli-Hampson, auction manager at Omega Auctions, said: "These stunning pieces are genuine cultural artefacts - the craftsmanship, history, and star power behind them is exceptional.

"We're honoured to host the auction and support The Christie Charity in the process."

On the final day of the auction on May 20, a themed event will be held at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester, giving fans the chance to view a selection of costumes and join in the bidding for them.

Tickets for the free event are on The Christie Charity website, while the items can be viewed and bid for on the Omega Auctions website.

Oscar-winner Murphy is set to reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Shelby in a film set after the final season of the show, which ran from 2013 to 2022.

Across six series, Peaky Blinders tackled the rise of fascism, Irish republican politics, and communist activities through the period following the First World War - along with Shelby's political ambitions.

