Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump made history on Sunday, becoming the first-ever sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

A-list celebrities were out in full force as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday night.

From Taylor Swift to Paul McCartney and Lionel Messi, dozens of megastars could be seen dotted throughout the crowd.

Perhaps the biggest face in the crowd though, was Donald Trump who became the first-ever sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her partner, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce but unlike last year, received an icy welcome from the crowd.

Boos rang out in the stadium as her face was projected on the Jumbotron - with the majority of the crowd being Eagles fans.

Trump took to Truth Social after the match to mock Swift, writing: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift confused by the boos ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zzstUEmDfp — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) February 9, 2025

“She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Swift and Trump have been at odds for some time, with the singer endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024.

Prior to the Big Game, the President entered the field via a tunnel at the Chiefs' end, greeting first responders and victims of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Kendrick Lamar took centre stage for this year's Super Bowl half-time show.

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Getty

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs headed to their respective locker rooms in New Orleans, Lamar performed a string of hits alongside frequent collaborator and singer-songwriter SZA.

Samuel L Jackson opened for the rap star, the actor portraying Uncle Sam.

After an intro by 'Uncle Sam', Lamar launched into Squabble Up! followed by his three-time Grammy-winning hit Humble, which featured a group of dancers in red, white and blue, forming an American flag.

He went on to perform Toxic Love with SZA and DNA, from his album DAMN.

After teasing it at the beginning of his set, Lamar then dove on into his Drake diss track Not Like Us.

The Compton-born rapper made sure to look into the camera as he name-dropped Drake.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Picture: Getty

In return, the crowd made sure to do its part loudly yelling "a minorrrrrrr".

A performer in Lamar's Super Bowl show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudan-Palestine flag with "Sudan" and "Gaza" written on it.

The NFL confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that "law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident."

The performer stood on a car used as a prop for Lamar's performance and held up the flag.

"The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show," the NFL said.

"No one involved with the production was aware of the individual's intent."

Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the show, said the act "was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal."

The show continued without interruption and it did not seem as though the person was shown on the broadcast of Lamar's performance.