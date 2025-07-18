Superman faces fight for box office

18 July 2025, 14:50 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 14:52

People cross the street near billboards advertising the new "Superman" film in Times Square
Superman has been a hit in the US but has struggled to translate this around the world. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

He might be able to save the world, but Superman still has work to do to be the saviour of cinemas this summer after a solid but not flying opening weekend.

The DC comics reboot (the third such re-up since 2006) stars the unheralded David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, with Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn directing.

Superman made £6.9m at the British box office in its opening weekend to go to number one, ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth (£3.2m), which was in its second week.

Gunn’s effort to reboot the franchise takes the character back to its comic book roots while also venturing into political waters. Rachel Brosnahan co-stars as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with Superman needing to convince the world he is their protector.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan promote Superman
Super but not Fantastic: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are on the DC side of the box office battle. Picture: Getty

Critics have been broadly supportive, giving it an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and US audiences have lapped it up, with $155m of the gross $261m coming from America.

Warner Bros, which is behind the DC franchise, is looking for Superman to be the bedrock of a new era of its titles, and was perhaps looking for the film to be a supersonic success.

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble took $392.5m worldwide (pre-inflation) in its opening weekend worldwide in 2012 to launch a decade of franchise-related films.

Jurassic World, meanwhile, took £12m in the UK alone in its first week, nearly double that of Superman, to show further that Clark Kent and co. have made a strong but not super splash.

Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby promote Fantastic Four
Four to the floor: Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby. Picture: Getty

Another Fantastic flop?

Superman will have box office competition this weekend from Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Movieweb has predicted Marvel’s latest could get around $110m domestically, which, if translated across the pond, might see it go toe to toe with the Man of Steel, in its second week of release.

While Superman has been DC’s shining light with a history of success, Fantastic Four has previously failed to get off the ground, with three mainstream releases having underperformed at the box office.

Fantastic Four (2005) and Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) delivered underwhelming returns to the point that a planned 2009 threequel was cancelled.

Fantastic Four (2015) was an undisputed critical failure (rated 9 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes) and tanked at the box office, making $167m off a $120m budget. Those three efforts did, at least, get released. In 1994, a German-made effort was financed and filmed, but it never saw the light of day.

Since 2015, Fantastic Four characters have popped up here and there in other Marvel universe films, with last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine even mocking the failure of previous efforts.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have all signed for this latest Fantastic Four, and to be in two upcoming Avengers films, so this new foursome is here to stay for at least a little while.

Robert Downey Jr will also return in the next two Avengers films, confusingly not as Iron Man, but as Dr Doom - a classic Fantastic Four comic book villain. He may have a small role in First Steps as well, although Marvel has not given too much away.

