Superman Returns: Actor David Corenswet reveals aims for 'new generation' reboot

3 July 2025, 11:20

David Corenswet poses upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman
David Corenswet poses upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The actor playing Superman in its latest iteration has said he is hoping to bring the character "to a new generation".

David Corenswet, who stars as the eponymous hero in the upcoming reboot of the same name, also told of the experience of making the character "his own", at a red carpet event in Leicester Square on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who has the dual role of Clark Kent and his Kryptonian alter-ego, said: "You can't help but make it your own.

"I wish I could just give the great performances that have come before, but I couldn't help but do my own thing.

"So much of (the history) is already in the character and people's knowledge and love of the character.

"So that sort of came for free, and I just had the great opportunity to maybe explore some different forms of the character and hopefully bring him to a new generation who maybe haven't had their first Superman experience."

He joked that he didn't have big shoes to fill as his were custom-made, so they "fit like a glove".

Director James Gunn, from left, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Peter Safran pose for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman
Director James Gunn, from left, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Peter Safran pose for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman. Picture: Alamy

The James Gunn-directed remake, described as "the true beginning of the DC Universe", sees Twisters actor Corenswet protecting Earth from Nicholas Hoult's scheming Lex Luthor.

Gunn, a self-confessed DC Comics superfan, co-chief executive of DC Studios and writer of the reboot, said he has brought his favourite elements of the comics into the 21st century - including superhero dog Krypto.

"This is really about presenting the Superman to the world that I love and have loved since I was a kid," Gunn told PA.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, and her romantic connection with Clark Kent has been teased in a trailer in which they stare at each other in the Daily Planet newspaper offices, and later embrace.

Brosnahan said filming with her co-stars and Gunn was "a blast".

She said: "(The film) gave us the opportunity to deepen the relationship between Lane and Kent and explore more deeply this relationship that you've come to know in the comics for so many years."

On playing a reporter, the 34-year-old said: "I have a whole new appreciation and, also, I'm on to your tips and tricks."

Gunn, famed for Marvel film series Guardians Of The Galaxy and DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad, said he is excited for fans to see the personal interactions between Lane and Kent.

He added: "I'm excited for every piece of it, and it makes me it really warms my heart that all of these people are so excited to be here."

British actor Hoult plays Superman's nemesis and the chief executive of the LuthorCorp, and the film also stars several DC superheroes, including Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), a Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

It will be released in UK cinemas on July 11 by Warner Bros Pictures.

