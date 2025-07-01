Susan Sarandon 'terrified but excited' to make London stage debut

Susan Sarandon has said she is "terrified but excited" to make her UK theatre debut in the play Mary Page Marlowe at London's Old Vic.

Sarandon will star opposite acclaimed actor Andrea Riseborough in Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts' play this autumn.

Described as a "vivid, time-jumping mosaic of one woman's life", Sarandon and Riseborough will both play Mary at different ages over 70 years, with further casting to be announced.

Susan Sarandon on stage during curtain call for Exit The King Opening Night on Broadway in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Sarandon, who won the best actress Oscar for Atlantic City, has performed on Broadway - but has never trod the boards in the UK before.

Oscar-nominated Riseborough, who has starred in films including The Long Walk To Finchley and To Leslie, is returning to the stage after 15 years.

Sarandon said: 'I'm so honoured to be asked to be in a play during Matthew Warchus' final season at The Old Vic. Terrified but excited."

The production will take place completely in-the-round, with the 200-year-old auditorium transformed to create a new seating configuration that will surround the stage.

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said: "I'm delighted to be kicking off my final season at this wonderful theatre with this sensational new play from one of America's greatest living writers.

"And what a privilege to be featuring two such superlative actresses, Susan and Andrea, on the Old Vic stage - along with a large cast and creative team abounding with exceptional talent.

"I'm also really excited to be returning The Old Vic auditorium to perhaps my favourite configuration, and look forward to welcoming audiences to an unforgettable year of fully in-the-round, immersive, 360 degree performances."

Riseborough said: "It's an honour to be taking on the role of Mary - amongst others - in Tracy Letts' poignant play, alongside the extraordinary Susan Sarandon.

"I'm so very grateful to be working with Matthew again and thrilled to finally work at The Old Vic, a beautiful space. I look forward to us all bringing life to Matthew's remarkable vision for the play."

Mary Page Marlowe premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2016 and opened off Broadway in 2018.

It will run at the Old Vic from September 23 to November 1.

Tickets are now on sale for members and will go on general sale from midday on Friday.