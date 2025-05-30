Would you bathe in Sydney Sweeney's bathwater? Star turns it into soap for new venture

Sydney Sweeney's new soap contains droplets of her actual bathwater. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Sydney Sweeney's fans will soon be able to buy a soap bar made from her actual bathwater.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Euphoria actor, 27, has teamed up with men's personal care company Dr Squatch to sell the 'very limited-edition' product.

The natural soap, which is called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, contains ingredients including pine and moss and is said to smell of "morning wood."

Ms Sweeney said in a statement: "When fans start asking for your bathwater, either ignore it or turn it into a soap.

"It's weird in the best way."

Ms Sweeney further detailed the process of creating the soap with Dr Squatch.

She told GQ: "When we were at the [Dr Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it's my real bath water.

"I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in."

However, Ms Sweeney's new venture has divided social media users, with one user on Instagram saying: "Sydney honey I love you but I don’t know about this."

Another commented in agreement: "Geez this is literally sad for humanity."

Others, though, called the soap "iconic" and "epic".

Ms Sweeney said her fans had demanded the product. Picture: Alamy

Only 5,000 bars containing Ms Sweeney's bath water have been made and buyers will receive a certificate of authenticity, according to The Sun.

They will be available to purchase on Dr Squatch's website on Friday 6th June.

Last year, Ms Sweeney said the hypersexualisation of her appearance left her feeling powerless.

She said in an interview with Variety: "People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore.

"It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over."