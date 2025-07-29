Sydney Sweeney's jeans advert sparks fierce criticism for being 'regressive' and 'tone-deaf'

Sydney Sweeney attending the European Premiere of Echo Valley. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Sydney Sweeney has been the subject of fierce criticism for starring in a "sexual" jeans advert for an American clothing retailer - which was aimed at raising awareness about domestic abuse.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sweeney, known for shows including Euphoria and The White Lotus, is the star of American Eagle's latest advert, which has the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" and pays tribute to the actress' "great genes".

In the advert, she can be heard telling viewers: "I’m not here to tell you to buy American Eagle jeans," as she leans forward while the camera lingers on her chest.

"And I definitely won’t say they’re the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever worn, or that they make your butt look amazing," she added, as the camera zooms in on her bottom as she starts walking away.

"Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" pops up on the screen, with the actress then saying: “See what I did there, right?”

Read more: ‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

Read more: Mariah Carey says she 'doesn’t acknowledge time' as she opens up about ageing

Sydney Sweeney has sparked criticism for starring in an American Eagle jeans advert. Picture: Alamy

American Eagle said the purchase price of the jeans will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a charity offering confidential mental health services.

The trousers also have a "butterfly motif on the back pocket of [which] represents domestic violence awareness," American Eagle said in a press release.

However, the advert has sparked criticism from several US media publications.

Liberal news outlet Salon said the campaign appeared to be a "tone-deaf marketing move", while Rachel Tashjian, a fashion writer for The Washington Post, claimed the advert was "regressive".

The latter added: "It is strange to see a brand like American Eagle go in this direction. Should teenagers be served a vision of sexuality and fashion that feels so regressive?"

Sweeney is known for shows including Euphoria and The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Many others have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over how the advert sexualises women and promotes eugenics.

On the other hand, The Spectator’s Paul Burke praised the move from American Eagle, saying a "new generation of advertisers is finally rebelling against the stifling sanctimony of their elders".

In May, Sweeney also faced criticism when she announced she would sell soap made out of her bathwater because her fans "wouldn't stop asking for it".