Taylor Swift confirms ownership of her masters as she answers uncertainty over her Reputation and Debut albums

Taylor Swift confirms ownership of the matsers of her first six albums. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift has confirmed the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The music megastar penned a letter to her first in which she confirmed "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

She added: "To say this is my greatest dream is actually being pretty reserved about it".

The 'You Belong With Me' singer also answered desperate fan questions about her albums Reputation and Debut which are yet to be re-recorded.

On Rep