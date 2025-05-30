Ben Kentish 4pm - 7pm
Taylor Swift confirms ownership of her masters as she answers uncertainty over her Reputation and Debut albums
30 May 2025, 16:34 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 16:38
Taylor Swift has confirmed the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The music megastar penned a letter to her first in which she confirmed "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."
She added: "To say this is my greatest dream is actually being pretty reserved about it".
The 'You Belong With Me' singer also answered desperate fan questions about her albums Reputation and Debut which are yet to be re-recorded.
On Rep