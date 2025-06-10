Taylor Swift gets restraining order against stalker who claims she is mother to his child

10 June 2025, 12:08 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 12:09

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2025.
The superstar singer has won a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Taylor Swift said the man makes her 'fear for her safety' as he repeatedly attempted to enter her home.

The superstar singer has won a temporary restraining order against a stalker who has attempted to enter her Los Angeles home multiple times this year to falsely claim she’s the mother of his child.

The order requires Brian Jason Wagner, 45, from Colorado, to remain at least 100 yards away from Swift and her home.

The restraining order was filed on Friday June 6, and granted just three days later, on Monday June 9, by Judge Debra R. Archuleta.

Swift said Wagner is a stalker who first showed up at her residence in July 2024.

Wagner allegedly returned multiple times that month, at one point “carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.”

Taylor Swift with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his mother Donna Kelce, after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills.
Taylor Swift with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his mother Donna Kelce, after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Alamy

“During each of these visits, I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” wrote Swift.

He then returned to her house again in May 2025, prompting her security team to run a background report.

Swift’s staff discovered that Wagner had a criminal record and had sent “lengthy communications” from jail about a nonexistent romantic relationship with Swift.

The singer's team also found that the man had attempted to steal her mail and illegally obtained a California driver’s license that listed her Los Angeles address as his own, according to the restraining order request.

“I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner,” wrote Swift in the filing obtained by Billboard

“Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family.

"The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy

The temporary restraining order is set to expire on June 30. Then, Judge Archuleta will hold a hearing to determine whether a more permanent restraining order needs to be put in place.

Swift’s reps did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday and Wagner could not be reached for comment, Billboard said.

In 2019, Flordian Roger Alvarado was sentenced to six months in jail for breaking into Swift’s New York home and taking a nap in her bed.

Texan Eric Swarbrick was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison in 2020 for sending threatening letters to Big Machine Records, her former label.

In January 2024, David Crowe was charged with stalking after showing up outside Swift’s New York apartment dozens of times in just a few months.

The charges were eventually dropped. Crowe was declared mentally unfit for trial and transferred to a mental health facility.

