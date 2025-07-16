Tears and terror: First trailer drops for final season of Stranger Things

The sci-fi juggernaut, which follows a group of friends who tackle supernatural forces in Indiana, debuted in 2016 and has gripped audiences across four seasons so far. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

Stranger Things fans were delighted to see Netflix drop the first trailer for the final series of the hit show.

Now, three years after season four concluded, lovers of the show have been left in tears after a a teaser for season five was released by the streaming giant.

In the video, extraterrestrial creatures can be seen causing havoc alongside the show's beloved characters.

A voiceover says: "After all we've been through, this thing, it ties us together forever."

The words "This November, this final chapter, begins," also appear on the screen across the clip.

🚨 CODE RED 🚨



THE STRANGER THINGS 5 TEASER IS HERE pic.twitter.com/xklBxyJ11N — Netflix (@netflix) July 16, 2025

The final season is split into two volumes. Volume one will drop on November 26, while volume two is due for Christmas.

The finale is set to air on New Year's Eve.

After the trailer dropped, fans rushed to X to share their feelings, with one saying: "THIS IS MAKING ME SO EMOTIONAL I'M NOT READY FOR IT TO END."

Another said: "Almost started crying watching the teaser."

Returning cast includes Winona Ryder, 52, Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 19, Caleb McLaughlin, 22, Gaten Matarazzo, 21, Sadie Sink, 22, Joe Keery, 32, and Maya Hawke, 26.

Much of the cast were just children when the series first landed on Netflix back in 2016.

All seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.