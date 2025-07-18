Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

By Josef Al Shemary

The tech firm whose CEO was caught seemingly having an affair with his colleague on the "kiss cam" at a Coldplay gig has broken its silence after a fake statement from the CEO went viral.

The firm has launched a formal investigation into the incident, saying its leaders are "expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

It comes after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces after Coldplay’s “kiss cam” centred on them at a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Byron can be seen holding the woman, reportedly a colleague, in his arms before diving off camera to hide his face.

The woman in the video is believed to be married CEO Byron’s HR chief Kristin Cabot, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

As the pair appeared on screen, laughter erupted in the arena, with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin quipping: "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

A statement has since circulated in which Mr Byron offered an apology after being seemingly caught red handed, but the tech firm quickly made clear that the statement was fake.

The firm has released its own statement announcing that it's launching a formal investigation into the incident.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," it wrote on social media, adding: "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect."

Alyssa Stoddard is a HR exec at the company, who people have claimed was the embarrassed-looking woman standing near the alleged couple.

The fake statement made to look like it was written by the CEO read: "I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

"What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake play-out out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer.

"You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

"This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, take accountability, and figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process."

Hitting out at Coldplay, it added: "I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle."

However, his firm Astronomer has alleged that the statement is fake, telling TMZ it was "not a real statement".

Social media users have delighted in this alleged affair being “exposed”.

One user wrote: "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."

The man in the video is believed to be married. Picture: TikTok

While another said: "They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair."

Byron has reportedly been CEO of software company Astronomer, which is believed to be worth more than £1billion, since July 2023.

The footage, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online earlier this week.