World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner to release duet with Andrea Bocelli

20 June 2025, 15:35

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea"
Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea". Picture: Alamy

By PA Sport Staff

Italian tennis champion Jannik Sinner is to release a duet with famous tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The song, Polvere e Gloria (meaning Dust And Glory), features three-time grand slam champion Sinner repeating parts of his winning and losing speeches, which he recorded at Bocelli’s studio in Tuscany.

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag for our country in the rest of the world.

“I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It’s extremely moving.”

The track will be released on June 20 and features both Italian and English lyrics.

Italy's Jannik Sinner waves after winning his match against Germany's Yannik Hanfmann during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany this week
Italy's Jannik Sinner waves after winning his match against Germany's Yannik Hanfmann during the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany this week. Picture: Alamy

The accompanying music video features personal and archive images from the duo’s childhoods, along with scenes filmed as they collaborated at Bocelli’s estate.

Sinner is the first Italian to top either the men’s or women’s singles world rankings in tennis.

Bocelli began his career in 1994 and has performed at major events across the world including the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

He performed while stood alongside Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri as the Foxes celebrated their Premier League title success in May 2016 and also sang out the show on Gary Lineker’s final Match of the Day appearance.

