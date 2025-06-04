'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident

4 June 2025, 10:07

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident
Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

The star of one of Netflix's biggest shows has revealed he was hospitalised and left in 'agony' following a terrifying bike accident.

Normal People star Sebastian de Souza, 32, took to instagram to reveal photos of his bandaged knee as he lay in a hospital bed following a bike crash in London.

De Souza, who recently starred in Netflix series The Life List alongside Sofia Carson, posted to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the extent of his injuries, showing one leg bandaged and braced with extensive bruising to his foot.

Describing how he spent the "most wonderful, inspiring, insightful, love-filled fortnight" at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, ahead of surgery, the actor praised doctors for their treatment of his "mangled knee".

Taking to social media, the accompanying caption read: “New Hair! New Normal! Dear Souzles, forgive the radio silence! Three weeks ago I broke my leg falling off my bike.”

Normal People star Sebastian de Souza, 32, took to instagram to reveal photos of him bandaged and lying in a hospital bed.
Normal People star Sebastian de Souza, 32, took to instagram to reveal photos of him bandaged and lying in a hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

Thanking those who assisted him on the street following the accident, de Souza wrote: “You know who you are and I will never be able to repay you".

Praising the “extraordinary team”, he added that “the gorgeous paramedics, doctors, nurses, domestic and administrative staff" who treated him "made me feel so welcome and comfortable and safe".

"Three weeks ago I broke my leg falling off my bike. Some very, very kind people (the first of thousands of kind people who have gone out of their way to help me recently — you know who you are and I will never be able to repay you) got me to St Mary’s Hospital Paddington, where I was whisked through the extraordinary A&E department by the gorgeous paramedics, doctors, nurses, domestic and administrative staff, all of whom made to feel so welcome and comfortable and safe.

"As it turned out, I had a tibial plateau fracture (more commonly known as Lime bike leg) and needed an operation.

"St Mary’s is one of the best trauma centres on planet earth and so, naturally, there were lots of poor people with injuries far graver than mine queuing up for operations that needed doing quickly, which meant my mangled knee would have to wait a little bit before getting patched up.

"And so it was that I ended up spending the most wonderful, inspiring, insightful, love-filled fortnight on St Mary’s Valentine Ellis and Zachary Cope wards, waiting for my surgery!

de Souza wrote: "As it turned out, I had a tibial plateau fracture (more commonly known as Lime bike leg) and needed an operation.
de Souza wrote: "As it turned out, I had a tibial plateau fracture (more commonly known as Lime bike leg) and needed an operation. Picture: Instagram

"As I say in my thank you card on slide 18, I have never been treated with such kindness, care, respect, sensitivity and love.

"Nor have I ever seen such professionalism and compassion shown so consistently by anyone to everyone, ever.

"During my two weeks with you I witnessed selflessness and charity and generosity of spirit the like of which one never sees these days. Behaviour rarer than magic.

"Thank God for @nhsengland @nhsenglandldn .

"As far as I’m concerned the NHS is the greatest institution ever invented and should be supported, protected and celebrated at all costs. Forever.

"As I say in my thank you card on slide 18, I have never been treated with such kindness, care, respect, sensitivity and love.
"As I say in my thank you card on slide 18, I have never been treated with such kindness, care, respect, sensitivity and love. Picture: Instagram

"Apologies for the lengthy message: I just wanted to say the biggest thank you imaginable to all the staff at St Mary’s Paddington for doing what you do and for being the amazing human beings that you are.

"And an equally massive thank you to my incredible family and extraordinary friends — the most remarkable, steadfast, loyal and supportive on Earth — for helping me crutch my way through this fascinating new chapter!

Friends and fans across social media rapidly inundated the star with their best wishes.

Fellow actor Sarah Parish wrote: “Darling!!! You poor love. I hope you gave your best Leslie Phillips from ‘Carry on Nurse’”

Another fan account wrote: "“My sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery to you, beloved Sebastian!”

