The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dies aged 70

7 March 2025, 01:03 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 01:14

Brian James
Brian James. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Damned founding guitarist Brian James has died aged 70.

The guitarist, who previously founded The Damned and played with Black Sabbath, died on Thursday.

He left behind his wife Minna, son Charlie, and daughter-in-law Alicia, a statement said. No cause of death was given.

The message, which was shared on James' Facebook page, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James.

"Founding member of The Damned, writer of the first ever UK punk single, New Rose, Brian was the principal songwriter of the band’s debut album, Damned Damned Damned, which was released in February 1977."

He went on to leave the group following the release of their second album.

Brian James
Brian James. Picture: Alamy

He later formed The Lords of the New Church with fellow rocker Stiv Bators, releasing three successful studio albums.

They released singles including Open Your Eyes, Dance with Me, and Method to My Madness.

The guitarist later formed The Dripping Lips and guested on different records.

He also created the Brian James Gang and worked on his solo albums.

Throughout his career, James worked with some of punk and rock ‘n’ roll's finest, from Iggy Pop to Wayne Kramer and Stewart Copeland.

In 2022, the original members of The Damned reunited for a series of shows across the UK.

