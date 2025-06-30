RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne found dead in bath after neighbour raised alarm

The Vivienne was found dead in bath by a neighbour, an inquest has heard. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bath after a neighbour raised the alarm, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, 32, died from misadventure after suffering cardio respiratory arrest after taking ketamine, a coroner has ruled.

Williams was found in the bath by a neighbour at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on Sunday January 5.

The last time anyone had contact with them was on the previous Friday evening, when their friend, Bobby Musker, told Warrington Coroner’s Court it was evident the entertainer had taken ketamine.

The inquest into their death heard that five drug snap bags were found in the property, including in a bin in the bathroom and a bedroom draw.

Despite previously struggling with drug use, Williams’ family told the hearing they should not be remembered for their use of ketamine. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, concluding the inquest, said: “The medical cause of death is cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use.

"The conclusion, on the balance of probabilities, I’m satisfied that James Williams’ death was a misadventure, he took ketamine but he did not intend to take his own life."

Despite previously struggling with drug use, Williams’ family told the hearing they should not be remembered for their use of ketamine and they had no worries about Williams’ mental health.

Read more: Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

Read more: Bob Vylan 'dropped by agents' after 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant - as future gigs face the axe

The coroner said Williams had probably died in the bath on the Friday evening after taking ketamine, two days before his body was discovered by a neighbour after concerns were raised about a lack of contact.

She added: “However the toxicology results indicate that the concentration found in the post-mortem, despite two days having lapsed, was still fairly high, which suggests he may have reached a fatal level on the Friday, I would describe that concentration as acute.

"He made a name for himself in the performing arts as a drag artiste, known as The Vivienne.

The coroner said Williams had probably died in the bath on the Friday evening after taking ketamine. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

"He was very bold in the pursuit of all his dreams and used his platform to make a difference."

At the time of their death, Williams was in the Christmas break from performing in Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang, finishing in Blackpool on December 30 before the show’s tour began again in March.

Earlier, Bobby Musker described himself as Williams’ best friend, who he had known for 16 years, first working as drag queens in Liverpool.

Mr Musker said he was aware his friend used ketamine, but he had gone “years” not using the drug – but would occasionally take the substance.

The Vivienne was the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

"I knew he was not sober. He didn’t want to be taking it. He wasn’t taking it constantly," he said.

"He struggled with his sobriety but he really tried his hardest not to do it. It was not a constant thing."

Mr Musker said he was the last to see Williams in a video call around 8.30pm on the Friday evening before their body was found on the following Sunday.

He added he understood Williams planned to get a takeaway meal and have a bath, and he alerted Williams’ neighbour, Janine Godbold, to go to their house around lunchtime on Sunday, after concern over a lack of contact.

Ms Godbold had keys to Williams’ home and went with her son Ryan, letting herself in.

At the time of their death, Williams was in the Christmas break from performing in Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

She broke down in tears as she told the court she found Williams in the bath.

"He just looked like he was sleeping, I ran over to him and put my hand under his head," she said.

"I kept hold of him, I kept talking to him."

The Vivienne was the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the performer was looking forward to future roles on TV and in the theatre.