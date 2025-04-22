The Vivienne hid ketamine relapse struggle from family members ‘to protect them’

22 April 2025, 10:58

The Vivienne died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine
The Vivienne died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The sister of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has revealed how the star kept their drug addiction battle secret from the family ‘to protect them’,

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine at the age of 32.

Chanel Williams told said in an interview that The Vivienne did not discuss their relapse, including a hospital stay, “to protect them”, following “a really long period of sobriety”.

“It’s hard for me because I think, if that stigma wasn’t there, would my brother have sought the help he needed?” she said.

“To think that, if we’d known, or if he’d have felt able to talk and really reach out for the help that was needed, the outcome could’ve been different.

Read more: Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

Read more: Free 'breakfast clubs' rolled out in schools to save parents time and money - but funding isn't enough, union warns

“That’s why we’ve shared James’s story,” she told BBC Newsnight.

The family revealed in March that the drag queen died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest”, to raise awareness.

They also said they would work with the drug charity Adferiad on future campaigns.

“He’d spoken openly on Drag Race about the battles he’d had with addiction, and he’d come through the other side of that,” Ms Williams said.

“He was at the height of everything he was doing and I think, because he’d said it in such an open platform, it’s really difficult to come back and say you’re struggling again.”

She also said the classification of ketamine should be moved from Class B to Class A, because people “think it’s less harmful than other drugs”, among other measures to tackle addiction.

She added: “But it’s not just about reclassification… it needs to include education, police, health, to really raise awareness. We need a strategy around drug usage and drug deaths in the UK.”

The Government is seeking expert advice after the illegal use of ketamine surged to record levels.

The Vivienne had previously admitted having been a drug addict for four years, saying the addiction was a “habit that caught on a bit too quick and a bit too hard”.

Reflecting on sobriety, the musical theatre and Dancing On Ice star said: “I had to be kicked out of my house and told that I would be dead by the time I was 30.

“It was the loneliest part of my life. I was killing myself… and my family don’t even know. I was pissing my life up the wall and I could’ve been dead now if I didn’t do anything about it.”

An inquest into their death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington, with a full inquest listed to take place on June 30.

According to the Home Office, in the year ending March 2023 an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of ketamine, which is controlled as Class B.

The UK national anti-drug advisory service Frank says the substance is a general anaesthetic that reduces sensations in the body which can make users feel dream-like and detached, chilled, relaxed and happy, but also confused and nauseated.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson wrote to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) in January to express the Government’s concern over young people’s ketamine use and call for the classification to be reassessed.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic death, which has sadly reinforced once again the serious dangers of taking ketamine.

“In January this year, the minister for policing and crime prevention wrote to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs expressing the Government’s concern about the growth in the use of ketamine, and asking them to consider whether to reclassify it as a Class A drug.

“We will not hesitate to act when the ACMD reports back, and, in the meantime, we will continue to work across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use and stop those who profit from its supply.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl

Mr de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, was mistaken for one of the suspects because they were linked to the same block of flats.

Jean Charles de Menezes' mother says 'everyone should watch' show about police killing son in botched terror shooting

UK firms

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences.

Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

A performer in costume speaks to a police officer during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

The Vatican reports Pope Francis' final testament in full

Pope Francis requests 'simple' funeral - as Pontiff's final testament released in full

Lineker was grilled about the furore in March 2023 over his tweet comparing the then British government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’

South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday

Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released

Pope's funeral to take place on Saturday as Vatican releases new photos of his coffin

Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group, onboard HMS Prince of Wales docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, as they prepare the carrier

UK aircraft carrier to set off on eight-month Pacific voyage to send 'powerful message' amid China tensions

The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis

Cardinals to gather in the Vatican for first time since Pope Francis' death - as the world mourns

File photo of police in Ecuador

'British man' set on fire and beaten to death by mob in Ecuador

GMB union members on the picket line outside Shieldhall Waste Water Treatment works in Govan, Glasgow

Scottish Water staff strike over pay dispute

People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine.

'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ella Wild posted the video to her Instagram

Moment angry shopper smashes megaphone of vegan activists berating customers for buying Easter lamb
Wheelie bins lined up in a street

Almost 600,000 council jobs lost in a decade – union

CHRIS HOY GREAT BRITAIN STRATFORD LONDON ENGLAND 07 August 2012

Sir Chris Hoy reveals he's 'doing well' following latest round of chemo following terminal prostate cancer diagnosis
Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was hit at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said.

Three men charged following death of 'beautiful wife' killed on golf course as van driver attempted to flee police
Burnley's players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on the pitch after the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Monday April 21, 2025.

Leeds and Burnley promoted back to Premier League

Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica

Pope's final blessing: Pontiff defied doctors during final hours - as cause of death listed as stroke and heart failure
LONDON, UK - 21st Apr 2025: Femi Azeez of Millwall celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL Championship match between Millwall FC and Norwich City FC at The Den (Credit: Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News)

Magnificent Monday: Battle for EFL promotion heats up - as relegation fight goes down to the wire
A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Vatican City. 02nd Sep, 2015. Pope Francis hosts general audience in Vatican City. Credit: Massimo Valicchia/Alamy Live News

Pope Francis to break with tradition as details of late Pontiff's funeral are revealed

Money saving Investment concept boat coin pound UK

'Little and often' key to building financial goals and resilience over a lifetime, expert claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis

Inside King and Queen's ‘significant and special’ meeting with Pope in Pontiff's final weeks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News