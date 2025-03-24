The Vivienne's sister shares heartbreaking update on Drag Race star's death

24 March 2025, 13:29

The Vivienne
The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Vivienne's sister has revealed that the family had no idea that the Drag Race star was no longer sober.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK under their drag name, was found dead at the age of 32 at their home in Cheshire on January 5.

Their manager and friend Simon Jones confirmed that they died from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.

The Vivienne had always been open about their struggles with drug addiction but had gone through long periods of sobriety.

Their sister, Chanel, said on Monday that she believed "breaking down the stigma" of addiction could have helped save her sibling.

Read more: Drag star The Vivienne died from cardiac arrest caused by taking ketamine, family say

Read more: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Chanel said: "It's completely devastated us all. It was so unexpected and he loved life.

"Now, reflecting on everything, you just think, 'What can you take from this now and what can we do?'

"So as a family we're really passionate about turning this into something where we can make a difference and we can make a chance and raise awareness around the drug ketamine and the dangers."

The family was not aware that The Vivienne was no longer sober when they died.

"He's gone through long periods of sobriety so for us as a family, we didn't know that struggle that was clearly going on towards the end of his life," Chanel said.

"He was maintaining, he was on tour, doing so well. He was reading scripts for the future. So I think that stigma we need to break down so people feel about to talk."

She added: "It's hard if you've battled and then gone through that period of sobriety, it's even harder to come back and say, 'I'm struggling again.'"

Guests arrive for Dame Vivienne Westwood memorial service

Chanel went on to pay tribute to The Vivienne, saying they were "an iconic trailblazer".

"We remember that and I feel like this now is also James's legacy as well," she said.

"I know that he would want this. He struggled and he was open about that, I know that he would want this fight. This is beyond the most devastating time.

"For me to see my parents struggle as they are, we've just got to channel that into hoping that other families don't feel like this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The case was found in one sheep on a farm in Yorkshire

World’s first case of bird flu in sheep found on UK farm

ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

Tate brothers return to Romania to 'prove their innocence' amid rape and trafficking accusations

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets

Morrisons has said hundreds of jobs are at risk

Morrisons to shut 52 cafes and 17 stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk - see full list

Sir Keir Starmer visits a branch of Halfords today

We're 'looking across the board' for savings, says PM over plans to slash government running costs

Snow White screenings have been empty.

Film fans share pictures of empty Snow White screenings - but 'woke' remake still tops US box office

Ashley Atkin has been banned from teaching

Teacher banned after showing up to school too drunk to walk straight and smelling of alcohol

Tamim Iqbal was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack

Cricket star on life support after heart attack during match

The transport secretary has defended the Heathrow boss who 'went back to sleep' during the fire on Friday.

Transport secretary dodges question over embattled Heathrow boss who 'went back to sleep' during fire

James Corden

James Corden rows with neighbours over 'loud drumming' and plans to put up 'eyesore' sauna in back garden

Neighbours were "gobsmacked" over the incident.

'Gobsmacked' neighbours recall two hours of mayhem after 'knife-wielding thugs' gatecrash party in primary school

Police tracked a stolen caravan travelling south on the A1

Police search for boy, 12, accused of using BMW to drive off with holiday caravan

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon breaks up with husband after 12 years together - and reveals reason they're still living in same home

The average price of a pint is set to pass £5

Pub bosses issue warning as average price of a pint set to surge past £5 within weeks

Lucy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting and abusing a security guard

Miss Scotland 'bit two security guards and called one the n-word' as she was kicked out of rugby competition

Tiger Woods broke the news of his relationship with Vanessa Trump

'Life is better with you by my side': Tiger Woods confirms he's dating Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Live facial recognition cameras being deployed in south London last year

Met Police gets first permanent facial recognition cameras in London, sparking fears of 'dystopian nightmare'
Christian Brueckner may be charged in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann update as police push for charges on prime suspect amid fears he could be freed in days
Rachel Reeves is set to cut tens of thousands of civil service jobs, a union has warned

Reeves 'to slash 50,000 civil service jobs' as she pushes to cut spending by £2 billion per year
5 police officers injured during the intervention unauthorised demonstration in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Huge protests in Turkey as crowds hit by rubber bullets and tear gas after Erdogan arrests main rival
Mother Of Murdered Brianna Ghey Meets Labour Leader Keir Starmer

Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey calls for social media ban for under-16s

Steve Stamp, star of mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing.

'Don't cycle home drunk on Lime bikes', British actor warns from hospital

A B&B in Rome was destroyed in explosion, leaving a British man seriously injured.

British tourist 'fighting for his life' with burns to 70% of body after Rome B&B explosion

Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle.

Gwyneth Paltrow 'mocks' Meghan Markle with 'Netflix show parody'

A gang of Youths armed with knives stormed a primary school.

'Two hours of utter mayhem' as gang of 'knife-wielding thugs' gatecrash party held in primary school, stabbing two
Flights Resume As Heathrow Re-opens.

Heathrow 'had enough power' amid shutdown despite 'unprecedented' blaze, National Grid boss says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News