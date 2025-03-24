The Vivienne's sister shares heartbreaking update on Drag Race star's death

The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Vivienne's sister has revealed that the family had no idea that the Drag Race star was no longer sober.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK under their drag name, was found dead at the age of 32 at their home in Cheshire on January 5.

Their manager and friend Simon Jones confirmed that they died from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.

The Vivienne had always been open about their struggles with drug addiction but had gone through long periods of sobriety.

Their sister, Chanel, said on Monday that she believed "breaking down the stigma" of addiction could have helped save her sibling.

Read more: Drag star The Vivienne died from cardiac arrest caused by taking ketamine, family say

Read more: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Chanel said: "It's completely devastated us all. It was so unexpected and he loved life.

"Now, reflecting on everything, you just think, 'What can you take from this now and what can we do?'

"So as a family we're really passionate about turning this into something where we can make a difference and we can make a chance and raise awareness around the drug ketamine and the dangers."

The family was not aware that The Vivienne was no longer sober when they died.

"He's gone through long periods of sobriety so for us as a family, we didn't know that struggle that was clearly going on towards the end of his life," Chanel said.

"He was maintaining, he was on tour, doing so well. He was reading scripts for the future. So I think that stigma we need to break down so people feel about to talk."

She added: "It's hard if you've battled and then gone through that period of sobriety, it's even harder to come back and say, 'I'm struggling again.'"

Guests arrive for Dame Vivienne Westwood memorial service

Chanel went on to pay tribute to The Vivienne, saying they were "an iconic trailblazer".

"We remember that and I feel like this now is also James's legacy as well," she said.

"I know that he would want this. He struggled and he was open about that, I know that he would want this fight. This is beyond the most devastating time.

"For me to see my parents struggle as they are, we've just got to channel that into hoping that other families don't feel like this."