The Who drummer breaks silence over sacking after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

17 April 2025, 07:29 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 07:38

Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground
Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Who drummer Zak Starkey has broken his silence after leaving the band.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend reportedly sacked the drummer following a 'huge fall out'.

A "collective" decision was made for Starkey to leave after the band's shows at the Royal Albert Hall in March, a spokesperson confirmed.

Starkey had been The Who’s full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia Tour in 1996.

"I’m very proud of my near thirty years with The Who," he told the Mirror.

"Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith,’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me."

He said a medical emergency earlier in the year may have caused concerns.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Alamy

Starkey suffered a blood clot in his leg in January and was advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the incident.

"This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running," he said.

He added that he was "surprised and saddened" that anyone would have an issue with his performance and, moving forward, plans to spend "much needed" time off with family.

It comes after an insider told the paper: "It’s a little acrimonious to say the least."

The Who
The Who. Picture: Alamy

Sources claimed there were question marks over Starkey's drumming at the March shows.

One said: "He is an extremely talented drummer and it doesn’t make any sense."

The shows, which were in honour of Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity, had a star-studded audience including Bill Murray, Sadie Frost, Paul McKenna and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Starkey also plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos. He joined Oasis in 2004 after long-time member Alan White left.

It has been rumoured that he will be involved in the upcoming Oasis reunion.

