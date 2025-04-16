The Who sack drummer of 30 years after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have sacked their drummer following a 'huge fall out'.

A "collective" decision was made for Zak Starkey to leave after the band's shows at the Royal Albert Hall in March.

Starkey had been The Who’s full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia Tour in 1996.

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

"They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: "It’s a little acrimonious to say the least."

Sources claimed there were also question marks over Starkey's drumming at the March shows.

One said: "He is an extremely talented drummer and it doesn’t make any sense."

The shows, which were in honour of Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity, had a star-studded audience including Bill Murray, Sadie Frost, Paul McKenna and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

It comes after Starkey suffered a blood clot in his leg in January.

He was advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the incident.

Starkey also plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos. He joined Oasis in 2004 after long-time member Alan White left.

It has been rumoured that he will be involved in the upcoming Oasis reunion.