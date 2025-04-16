The Who sack drummer of 30 years after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

16 April 2025, 05:50

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the rock band The Who perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have sacked their drummer following a 'huge fall out'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A "collective" decision was made for Zak Starkey to leave after the band's shows at the Royal Albert Hall in March.

Starkey had been The Who’s full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia Tour in 1996.

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. 

"They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

Read more: Gene Hackman’s house was ‘breeding ground’ for rodent-borne hantavirus, with evidence of rat infestation

Read more: X factor star dies aged 34 following 'long illness'

Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground
Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: "It’s a little acrimonious to say the least."

Sources claimed there were also question marks over Starkey's drumming at the March shows.

One said: "He is an extremely talented drummer and it doesn’t make any sense."

The shows, which were in honour of Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity, had a star-studded audience including Bill Murray, Sadie Frost, Paul McKenna and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

It comes after Starkey suffered a blood clot in his leg in January.

He was advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the incident.

Starkey also plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos. He joined Oasis in 2004 after long-time member Alan White left.

It has been rumoured that he will be involved in the upcoming Oasis reunion.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

UK inflation falls to 2.6% as pressure grows on Bank of England to cut interest rates

A new report by the College and the Patients Association, says that reforming outpatient care will be an "essential" part of the Government's aim to shift care from hospital to the community.

Outpatient care ‘ineffective for both patients and staff’

The council with the most second homes is Cornwall by a distance.

Second home owners using obscure loophole to dodge rising council tax bills in Britain’s holiday hotspots

The Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes last January, with the measure coming into force on June 1.

Disposable e-cigarette ban ‘unlikely’ to tackle vaping rates, researchers warn

The current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their children deserve”.

Disabled children ‘waiting 200 days to be assessed for social care support’

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Santa Fe County deputies outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Gene Hackman’s house was ‘breeding ground’ for rodent-borne hantavirus, with evidence of rat infestation

The controversial social media influencer flew to the US state on a private jet in February after a travel ban imposed on him during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

Florida authorities were ready to help extradite Andrew Tate to UK, email reveals

Socialite influencer had £10 million of jewellery stolen from her London mansion

'Someone may know something': Influencer issues plea after £10million jewellery is stolen from her London mansion

The Mancunian singer was mentored by Mel B and guest judge Emma Bunton while In the Judges House stage of the show.

X factor star dies aged 34 following 'long illness'

Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon midfielder Carlton Fairweather dies at 63

'He will be sorely missed': Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon winger Carlton Fairweather, 63, dies as clubs pay tribute

Toby Carvery has come under fire over the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, north London.

Toby Carvery under fire after felling centuries-old tree in north London

For Women Scotland campaigners at a previous court hearing on their case against the Scottish Government.

Supreme Court set to rule on legal definition of 'woman'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, Ukraine.

NATO chief promises 'unwavering' support to Ukraine in wake of 'horrific violence'

(L-R) Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, Antonina Kravtsova and Artem Kriger, charged with "participating in an extremist group" over collaborating with the banned organisations of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian journalists jailed after working for anti-corruption group founded by murdered ex-opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Pneumonia is most commonly triggered by a bacterial or viral infection.

What are the symptoms of pneumonia and can you get it in middle age?

Latest News

See more Latest News

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham

Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike
Aftab Baig

Man who swindled £710,000 in Covid business grants by pretending to work for Greggs jailed

Birmingham refuse workers strike

Residents fear for health while ‘cat-sized’ rats raid rubbish piles in streets

Lanzarote has faced serious weather conditions in recent days

Is it safe to travel to Lanzarote? Flash floods cause chaos on Canary Island

c

'It's all I have left of her': Mum speaks of 'horror' after discovering her daughter's grave had been vandalised
Rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham.

Birmingham 'ignores offer of help' from neighbouring Walsall despite month-long bin strikes
Andrew Tate faces UK trial at the High Court over physical and sexual abuse allegations - in what the claimants' lawyers have called a 'legal first'.

Multiple women taking legal action for 'coercive control' against Andrew Tate is said to be 'legal first', according to lawyers
Penguin

Penguin in box causes helicopter crash after pilot loses control

DIY shops are hotspot on Easter weekend and the four-day bank holiday weekend

DIY shops B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase Easter opening hours revealed

Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Superyacht Bayesian that sank and killed seven including Brit billionaire 'to be raised from seabed next month'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News