The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey revealed to fans he's going blind during live show

30 March 2025, 22:58

Roger Daltrey has revealed he is losing is eyesight.
Roger Daltrey has revealed he is losing is eyesight. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Music legend Roget Daltrey admitted that he's losing his eyesight to fans during a concert on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Who played to The Royal Albert Hall, packed out with fans, to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust on Thursday.

During the gig, singer Roger Daltrey said: "The joys of getting old mean you go deaf, I also now have got the joy of going blind, fortunately I still have my voice, because that I'll have a full Tommy (referring to the main character on the band's 1969 album)."

Roger Daltry
Roger Daltrey. Picture: Getty

The band played one of their classic early singles, Substitute, before reaching for 1978's Who Are You?, with the crowd chanting along with its "who, who, who, who" chorus.

It's only when the song finishes that Daltrey and Townshend's advancing years become apparent, with the 79-year-old guitarist announcing that "four and a half weeks ago, I had my left knee replaced", later revealing he had done it by dancing in the style of Sir Mick Jagger.

After thanking the crowd for coming to the gig in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, and telling them "we couldn't do it without you, well we could, but we wouldn't raise much money", the band continue to dig into their goldmine of 1960s singles.

Read More: David Bowie's former London home goes on sale for under £500,000

Read More: Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark reveals testicular cancer diagnosis, urging men to ‘check themselves’

Roger Daltry takes a drink during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, west London.
Roger Daltry takes a drink during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, west London. Picture: Alamy

First comes The Kids Are Alright, followed by The Who Sell Out cut I Can See For Miles, which Daltrey dedicates to a 19-year-old girl he visited in hospital, who recently died, telling the audience "early diagnosis is everything".

During the song 81-year-old Daltrey's voice cracks, and after its conclusion, he calls it a "senior moment", before adding: "No apologies, I f***** up."

Despite the mistakes, in recent times the band has often resorted to playing rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia in full, sometimes even backed by an orchestra, but on Thursday the pretence of any carefully arranged set list was removed, this is The Who at their raw best.

At one point, Townshend even asks the crowd, "do you miss the orchestra?", "no" they reply at the top of their voices.

Tonight the audience are treated to the sound that, along with the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Pretty Things, and The Kinks, launched a thousand US garage and British freakbeat imitators, which in turn helped to usher in punk rock as we know it today.

THE WHO UK rock group in 1965. From left: Roger Daltrey,John Entwistle, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon in 1965
THE WHO UK rock group in 1965. From left: Roger Daltrey,John Entwistle, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon in 1965. Picture: Alamy

The band's highly praised 1971 hard rock record Who's Next is also well covered during the evening, with instantly recognisable singles Baba O' Riley and Won't Get Fooled Again, joined by album tracks such as Bargain, Love Ain't For Keepin' and Behind Blue Eyes.

The Seeker, 5.15 and My Generation also feature in the hits-packed set, which ended with Daltrey telling the crowd "that's all folks, I'm f*****" after screaming to the heavens at the end of Won't Get Fooled Again.

He finishes by telling the audience: "People say to me, 'how the f*** do you still do it', and I've got to tell you I've had one dream in life, and got really, really lucky.

"And I look at those youngsters every night that come on the stage here, and I think, 'if they can deal with their lot, this is a piece of piss'."

Daltrey also urges the audience to "look after" the NHS, adding: "We can't let it go, even when I'm gone."

The gig comes as Daltrey steps back from his role as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust's Royal Albert Hall concerts, having launched the series in 2000, however, he will remain an honorary patron of the charity, with The Cure's Robert Smith taking over curation duties next year.

The Who will return to the Royal Albert Hall for another gig in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust on Sunday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PC Tim Bradshaw, who was taken to court after knocking two 'feral' boys off their e-bikes, said they should 'face the consequences'.

'Hero' officer who tackled 'feral' e-bike riders 'forced out of police'

Aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton, after three people died in a house fire in the village near Kettering

Man arrested for murder after three people, including girl, 4, die in fire released without charge

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Number of dead could reach 10,000, experts say, as fresh earthquake hits Myanmar

Richard Chamberlain has died aged 90

Richard Chamberlain, star of 1960s TV show Dr Kildare and 'king of the miniseries', dies aged 90

Donald Trump has said he's 'very angry' with Putin for Zelenskyy criticism

Donald Trump says he's 'very angry' with Putin after Russian leader calls for Zelenskyy to step down

Aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton, after three people died in a house fire in the village near Kettering

Man arrested for murder after three people die, including girl, 4, in Northamptonshire house fire

Tonga residents were urged to get to higher ground after the earthquake

Huge earthquake hits near Tonga in Pacific Ocean

The Kremlin has warned that a ceasefire in Ukraine may not be this year

Ukraine ceasefire 'may not come into effect this year', Kremlin says, as Russian forces kill two in hospital bombing

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Fresh earthquake hits Myanmar, making rescue efforts even harder in war-torn country, as death toll rises again

Justin Welby

Justin Welby says he 'forgives' Church abuser - as ex-Synod member tells LBC he's 'famous for bad judgement'

The Spice Girls have not reunited all together since 2012

Spice Girls will reunite 'as one' for first time since 2012, Geri Halliwell says - as she reveals all 5 are in group chat
The military junta is said to be continuing its civil war bombing campaign

Myanmar regime 'continues civil war bombing campaign' despite devastating earthquake, with over 1,600 dead

Yvette Cooper has pledged to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants

Ministers pledge to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants with 'jail threats and unlimited fines' for rogue bosses

The Quaker meeting house was raided

Over 20 officers smash in Quaker meeting house door to arrest protesters plotting to 'shut down London'

Ministers and enforcement staff from 40 countries will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss international co-operation, supply routes, criminal finances and online adverts for dangerous journeys.

UK set to host representatives from 40 countries in first international summit on tackling people-smuggling gangs

Anti-government protesters hold photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip during a demonstration demanding the release of all hostages and against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his government on March 29, 2025 in Tel Aviv.

Hamas agrees to release five living hostages in ceasefire proposal as Israeli attacks continue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi has been called ‘a disgrace’ for using taxpayer money to pay for her pet cockapoo to live with her at her second home in London.

‘It’s a disgrace’ - Labour MP slammed for charging taxpayers £900 ‘pet rent’ for dog to live with her in London home
Ms Spielman said: “I absolutely did what I think was the right thing at a tremendously difficult time"

'An insult' - Ofsted chief at the time of headteacher Ruth Perry's suicide to be given peerage
The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10.

Britain’s busiest motorway closed in both directions tonight - check your diverted route

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

‘Massive overreach’ - Parents arrested for complaining about daughter’s school in WhatsApp group
A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Over 1,600 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble
A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

'Road rage fight at roundabout' leaves 'loving family man' dead, as driver charged with murder
Werneth Park, Oldham

Mother and newborn baby found after urgent hunt as human placenta found in park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie Chandauka and Harry

Charity boss accuses Harry of 'demanding' statement defending Meghan amid 'bullying' row

Kate has shared a Mother's Day message

Kate says nature has been family's 'sanctuary' this year in Mother's Day video message

Sophie Chandauka and Harry

Charity boss claims Harry tried to 'eject' her through 'months of bullying' as she accuses him of 'cover-up'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News