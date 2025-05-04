'This is your victory': Timothy Spall to open VE celebrations with Churchill speech

4 May 2025, 09:37

Timothy Spall to open VE celebrations with Churchill speech
Timothy Spall to open VE celebrations with Churchill speech. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Actor Timothy Spall will open VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in London on Monday when he recites some of Winston Churchill's victory speech from 1945.

The 68-year-old, whose roles include playing Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film series, will read extracts from the speech in which Churchill told Britons "This is not victory of a party or of any class.

"It's a victory of the great British nation as a whole."

A military band takes part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession on Whitehall in central London on May 3, 2025. Britain kicks off four days of events Monday marking 80 years since the end of World War II
A military band takes part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession on Whitehall in central London on May 3, 2025. Britain kicks off four days of events Monday marking 80 years since the end of World War II. Picture: Getty

His speech precedes a military procession and flypast over the capital.

Normandy veteran Alan Kennett, 100, will formally start the procession after being handed the Commonwealth War Graves' Torch For Peace by air cadet Warrant Officer Emmy Jones.

The events on bank holiday Monday mark the beginning of four days of celebration across the nation up until Thursday May 8, exactly 80 years since Victory in Europe was declared.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This 80th anniversary is a moment of national unity.

"A time to celebrate that hard won peace, honour the memory of those who lost their lives, and remember the sacrifices made by so many to secure our freedom.

"Their legacy lives on today in how we stand together in defence of the values they fought for and which bind us together as a nation.

"This week, we come together to salute their service."

The procession will see more than 1,300 members of the Armed Forces and youth groups march down Whitehall, through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Representatives of the Ukrainian military, selected from the UK armed forces' training programme for Ukrainian recruits Operation Interflex, will also take part.

The King, the Queen, the Prime Minister and Second World War veterans will be on a platform on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Later, members of the Royal Family will watch the fly past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

From 9pm on Tuesday, hundreds of buildings across the country will be lit up to mark the big day, including the Palace of Westminster, the Shard, Lowther Castle in Penrith, Manchester Printworks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall.

On Thursday, a service at Westminster Abbey will begin with a national two-minute silence, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Eighty years ago millions of people celebrated the end of the Second World War in Europe.

"This week, we will recreate this moment across towns and cities, in our homes, in pubs and on our streets.

"We must do all we can to ensure that the stories and memories of this period in our history are not forgotten.

"We must not forget the hardships, the heroics and the millions who lost their lives.

"We are here because of the sacrifices they made and the horrors they endured.

"This week, I urge the nation to come together and send a powerful message: we will remember them."

