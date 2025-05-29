Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in new trailer for Richard Osman's star-studded The Thursday Murder Club

By Flaminia Luck

Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan can be seen teaming up to solve a cold case in a new trailer for the Netflix film adaption of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club.

The adaptation, based on the book series by game show host and author Osman, follows four retirees, played by Dame Helen, former James Bond actor Brosnan, Celia Imrie, and Sir Ben Kingsley, who spend their time solving historic murders.

In the trailer a woman's body can be seen flying out of a window with a knife in her chest, as the crime solving group stand around a board of evidence before being interrupted by a woman who asks "isn't this room normally reserved for jigsaws", "not on a Thursday, no", Dame Helen's character replies.

Later in the clip, Imrie's character can be heard saying: "There's been a murder, an actual murder, now we've got a real cast to solve, isn't it wonderful? Obviously RIP and all that."

In later shots, Dame Helen can be seen racing through the streets in a silver sports car, and being approached by a figure in the shadows.

Dame Helen, 79, and Brosnan, 71, recently starred alongside one another as husband and wife in Ronan Bennett's series MobLand, also starring Tom Hardy.

The film is directed by Harry Potter producer Christopher Columbus and follows the characters, who usually focus on cold cases, as an unexplained death leads to them taking on a whodunnit case.

The cast also includes Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

After it was released in September 2023, Osman's fourth instalment in The Thursday Murder Club book series, The Last Devil To Die, achieved platinum status.

His follow-up book is called The Impossible Fortune and is set for release in September.

The Thursday Murder Club will launch on August 28 exclusively on Netflix.

