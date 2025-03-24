'Life is better with you by my side': Tiger Woods confirms he's dating Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife

Tiger Woods broke the news of his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he is dating the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Golf legend Woods, 49, also shared photos of himself with Vanessa Trump, 47, who split from the US president's oldest son in 2018 after 13 years.

The photos include one image of Woods and Trump embracing on a hammock.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods said on his social media channels.

“We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”

Trump has five children with Don Jr, and her eldest daughter Kai is said to attend the same school as Woods' children Charlie and Sam.

Woods has played golf with the president and the two are said to have been negotiating between the PGA Tour and the owners of LIV, the Saudi breakaway circuit.

Woods has been involved in several high-profile relationships, after his marriage to Elin, the mother of his children fell apart because of a sex scandal.

Other girlfriends include Lindsey Vonn, the world champion skier, with whom he split in 2015, and Erica Herman. That relationship ended badly when she took him to court after he evicted her from his home.

Woods is considered among the greatest golfers of all time. He is ranked joint-first for PGA Tour wins and is second for major championship victories.