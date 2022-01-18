TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois, known for his geeky trainspotting reaction videos, has been signed up as the face of a new Gucci and North Face campaign.

In the new campaign, Francis, whose real name is Luke Nicolson, can be seen posing as train platform announcer whilst passengers around him don new Gucci x North Face outfits.

Bourgeois became one of TikTok's biggest stars in 2021, shooting to fame for recording his excited reactions to trains as they pass by via a camera strapped to his head.

Sharing the advert, the brand wrote: "It's full steam ahead for Gucci and The North Face as they take their second collaboration to the tracks with TikTok star and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

"With the bold collection focusing on exploration and outdoor activities, there's no one better than Bourgeois to bring it all to life."

The Mechanical Engineering student at Nottingham University, amassed 11.3million likes and boasts over one million followers on Instagram.

Last year, Bourgeois was accused of faking his passion for his hobby after doubts were raised online by people questioning his authenticity.

He responded to the critics by posting a video montage of his journey into train spotting since receiving his first model train set as a child.

In the video, he said: "Life is so much more pure now I have reconnected with my passion.

"Trainspotters come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. They can even wear a True Religion jeans jacket and some Nike Air Max."