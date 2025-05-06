TikTok's 'Tube Girl' removes videos of her new single after breaching TfL rules

By Alice Padgett

TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, known online as 'Tube Girl', has removed videos after breaking Transport for London rules.

The influencer, who shot to social media stardom after producing a slew of viral videos on London’s trains, has stopped producing “paid partnership” content after a warning from Transport for London.

Ms Bahsoon, with 800,000 followers, became a viral hit with TikTok users after sharing dance videos on London’s iconic train lines, creatively using their open windows as a “wind machine.”

"They have finally come for me," she said, after deleting all her videos on the Tube which feature her new song Not My Kind.

In a post on Monday, she said: “I just wanted to be transparent and I didn’t want the videos to just vanish, especially after I received so many sweet and kind messages about the video and the song and also just to warn any other artists if you’re filming videos on the Tube with your own song, they can take that down”.

Ms Bahsoon filmed herself catwalking along a DLR platform to her song on April 15.

This comes after the singer was warned about filming "commercial" videos on TfL property last year.

As more of her videos went viral, she caught the attention of a number of luxury brands, which led her to share several sponsored clips.

She was filming "paid partnership" videos on the Tube for Hugo Boss and Tiffany & Co.

"From Tube Girl to Tiffany Girl", one caption read.

TFL reportedly became concerned these videos breached their “conditions of carriage” which bans “the production filming or photography for commercial purposes without the express permission of TfL,” according to the Standard.

Ms Bahsoon would often film herself lip-syncing on London's Tube. Picture: Alamy

A TfL spokesman said in October 2024: “We're pleased that some customers enjoy our services so much that they are moved to share their experiences via social media, but when this stops being personal videos, and becomes an organised commercial endeavour, we understandably need to ensure it is done properly and agree commercial terms.

“This helps ensure filming is safe, protects our intellectual property and provides revenue that is reinvested in the transport network for the benefit of everyone. We contacted Sabrina Bahsoon’s agent earlier this year to explore the possibilities.”

According to the Standard, TFL asked Ms Bahsoon to join their network of creators or stop making paid content on the London Underground.