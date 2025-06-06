Tinie Tempah says nightlife crisis means ‘losing that physical connection’

6 June 2025, 09:20

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are 'losing that physical connection' by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy
Tinie Tempah has said that young people are 'losing that physical connection' by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are "losing that physical connection" by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy as he teased new music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 36-year-old rapper, from south London, is backing the Night Time Industries Association's (NTIA) The Last Night Out campaign, which pushes for people to get away from their screens and onto the dance floor.

"As a dad, I've seen how different things are for this generation," said Tempah, who has not released a studio album since 2017's Youth, as he appears to have focused towards his children and taken a break from music.

"We're losing that physical connection, the joy and energy that you get from dancing, meeting new people from all backgrounds and being free.

"I didn't want to just talk about it - I wanted to do something. Music brings people together - and nightlife is where that magic happens."

The campaign calls on the Government to step up and provide urgent financial support for night-time venues as well as cultural protection for "iconic clubs".

The NTIA released data last year showing 37% of nightclubs had closed across the UK since March 2020.

Tempah has returned to the studio and is developing a collaboration with gaming platforms Roblox and Fortnite to integrate music and virtual life, according to the NTIA.

He is also creating a short film and a series of live events focused on "driving energetic movement and nightlife", which will be unveiled at technology, creative and business conference SXSW London on Friday.

He will be joined at the event at London nightclub XOYO by NTIA chief executive Michael Kill.

Mr Kill said: "It's been amazing to see how Tinie Tempah has resonated with The Last Night Out's message.

"He really understands what's at stake - not just for club culture, but for society.

"Nightlife isn't just entertainment; it's a space for freedom, creativity, connection and movement. We're thrilled to have Tinie Tempah bring his voice, his energy and his music to the campaign."

The rapper meets Prince Charles
The rapper meets Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boost for London's nightlife as Khan goes to war with local councils that block pubs and clubs opening late

Introduced to the NTIA by the Mayor of London's office, Tempah believes the shared experience of nightlife is an important part of the UK's future society.

Tempah, known for hits including Written In The Stars and Pass Out, has presented the six-part art show Extraordinary Portraits as well as a property programme called Extraordinary Extensions.

His recent music has included the 2021 track Love Me Like This with Swedish singer Maia Wright, and 2023 song How You Samba, a collaboration with Dutch DJ Kris Kross Amsterdam and Mexican singer and songwriter Sofia Reyes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Tony Hudgell, a 10-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after being abused as a baby.

Don’t let them hurt another child: Tony Hudgell’s plea to family as abusive mum set to walk free

Sep 28, 2022 - London, England, UK -Natasha Hamilton attending James Ingham's Jog-On to Cancer Part 8, Proud Cabaret Embankment

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton reveals secret skin cancer battle

GEORGE WENDT, CHEERS, 1982

Cheers star George Wendt’s cause of death revealed after beloved actor dead at 76

Exclusive
In the last month (Left to right) Cameron Bradford, 21, was detained in Munich, Charlotte May Lee, 21, was seized at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka, and Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia

Why are so many Brits getting banged up abroad? Man who spent 18 years in infamous Thai prison speaks out

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont

Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Sepsis patients in intensive care may benefit from statin therapy. Nurse pictured in intensive care unit

Statins can reduce sepsis deaths, study suggests

Hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer

M&S hackers 'sent abuse and ransom demand directly to CEO'

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, speaks with Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish 'told his Manchester City career is over' as club set to sell England star for 'cut-price fee'

Adrian and Gillian Bayford

The UK’s 10 biggest EuroMillions wins - as a record £208 million is up for grabs tonight

People look at a residential multi-storey building damaged after a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine

At least four dead in Russian strike on Kyiv days after Putin vowed revenge for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin bombers

Ambulance vehicles outside the London Ambulance Service headquarters in Waterloo.

Labour promises to slash A&E waiting times and end 'corridor care' with £450m NHS investment in England

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes

Disabled activists march towards Parliament on March 26, 2025 in London, England.

Thousands of protesters will gather to ‘send message’ to government for ‘targeting poorest’ with spending cuts

Exclusive
‘Coward’ Farage is not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader has told LBC.

Reform UK is a 'Nigel Farage cult': Former deputy leader speaks out amid burqa ban row

Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'

Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
Israeli and U.S.-backed group paused food deliveries at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,

British Palestinians urge UK to sanction Israel over Gaza crisis as families starve under blockade
Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has 'activated' local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’
Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless

Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment
"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs
Students set up tents and stage a protest, demanding that the school cut investment ties with Israeli companies and those supporting Israel or involved in arms trade

Cambridge University colleges seek injunctions against pro-Palestine activists

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News