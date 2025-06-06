Tinie Tempah says nightlife crisis means ‘losing that physical connection’

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are 'losing that physical connection' by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are "losing that physical connection" by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy as he teased new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 36-year-old rapper, from south London, is backing the Night Time Industries Association's (NTIA) The Last Night Out campaign, which pushes for people to get away from their screens and onto the dance floor.

"As a dad, I've seen how different things are for this generation," said Tempah, who has not released a studio album since 2017's Youth, as he appears to have focused towards his children and taken a break from music.

"We're losing that physical connection, the joy and energy that you get from dancing, meeting new people from all backgrounds and being free.

"I didn't want to just talk about it - I wanted to do something. Music brings people together - and nightlife is where that magic happens."

The campaign calls on the Government to step up and provide urgent financial support for night-time venues as well as cultural protection for "iconic clubs".

The NTIA released data last year showing 37% of nightclubs had closed across the UK since March 2020.

Tempah has returned to the studio and is developing a collaboration with gaming platforms Roblox and Fortnite to integrate music and virtual life, according to the NTIA.

He is also creating a short film and a series of live events focused on "driving energetic movement and nightlife", which will be unveiled at technology, creative and business conference SXSW London on Friday.

He will be joined at the event at London nightclub XOYO by NTIA chief executive Michael Kill.

Mr Kill said: "It's been amazing to see how Tinie Tempah has resonated with The Last Night Out's message.

"He really understands what's at stake - not just for club culture, but for society.

"Nightlife isn't just entertainment; it's a space for freedom, creativity, connection and movement. We're thrilled to have Tinie Tempah bring his voice, his energy and his music to the campaign."

The rapper meets Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boost for London's nightlife as Khan goes to war with local councils that block pubs and clubs opening late

Introduced to the NTIA by the Mayor of London's office, Tempah believes the shared experience of nightlife is an important part of the UK's future society.

Tempah, known for hits including Written In The Stars and Pass Out, has presented the six-part art show Extraordinary Portraits as well as a property programme called Extraordinary Extensions.

His recent music has included the 2021 track Love Me Like This with Swedish singer Maia Wright, and 2023 song How You Samba, a collaboration with Dutch DJ Kris Kross Amsterdam and Mexican singer and songwriter Sofia Reyes.