When is the Mission Impossible premiere and what have the reviews said?

Tom Cruise on the red carper at the Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Tom Cruise is ready for the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth and possible final instalment of the spy series

The actor, who has starred as Ethan Hunt of the Impossible Missions Force in all of the films since 1995, was at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday for the world premiere.

Having seen the project set back by covid-related delays and Hollywood strikes, Cruise has been heavily promoting the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film this week with the hope it can make a profit on its steep $400m budget.

“Every choice, every mission, has all led to this,” Cruise said of the film. “We made this film to share it with you, the audience.”

Here is all there is to know.

How has Tom Cruise been promoting Mission Impossible 8?

Cruise has brought Ethan Hunt to the publicity tour - as if he is still in character.

Last week he stood on top of the BFI Imax to promote the opportunity to see the film on the biggest screen possible.

He has also reflected on his London history, stating that a chance encounter in takeaway led to him meeting Dustin Hoffman and ultimately securing his role in Rain Man.

Last week he promoted the film in Seoul and has announced to his Instagram followers that he will be attending some screenings in Texas on May 22.

When is the Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning UK premiere?

Cruise is set to be in Leicester Square Odeon on Thursday, May 15, for the red carpet event.

When is Mission Impossible out in UK cinemas?

The film is out for all to see in Britain on Wednesday, May 21, and is certified as 12A.

Cinemas are taking bookings now for the biggest release of the year so far.

Tom Cruise on the red carpet in Cannes. Picture: Getty

What are all of the Mission Impossible films so far?

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2024)

Watch the trailer for Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Which is the best Mission Impossible film?

This is, of course, totally subjective but there is something of a consensus on some popular film ranking sites online.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the highest grossing of the franchise, taking $791m at the box office. Fallout also has the highest rating on IMDB with 7.7 compared to MI2 which has 6.1 and is the lowest rated. And Rotten Tomatoes agrees, giving Fallout a 98 per cent rating while MI2 has a fresh rating of 57 per cent.

Individuals have their own opinions. Cinema Curzon has named Fallout the best as has Yahoo. Euronews has also given the nod to Fallout. One defector to the trend is former Standard news editor Tom Davidson who thinks Ghost Protocol is the best.

What is the new Mission Impossible about?

The film picks up not long after Dead Reckoning and sees the Impossible Missions Force continue its battle with an AI system called the Entity. Ethan (Cruise) is joined by his accomplices Grace (Hayley Atwell), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) to try and stop the Entity from falling into the wrong hands and taking over.

MI8 does not require you to watch all of the other films but, according to reviews, there are references and Easter eggs that will please long-term viewers of the franchise.

What have the reviews said about Mission Impossible?

They love it, by and large. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave it five stars, calling it a “wildly entertaining adventure,” and Clarisse Loughrey in the Independent gives it four, writing: “entry in the long-running franchise is inherently absurd, but who cares?” Empire gives it four, hailing Cruise’s stunts, while the Times’s Kevin Maher gives it four as well.

What is Tom Cruise doing next?

Cruise has played it relatively safe since 2020, starring in big franchise sequels to previous hit action films. But this trend might be changing as instead of a rumoured third Top Gun film, Cruise has reportedly signed to star in an untitled film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu which has been slated for a 2026 release. It marks an end to his recent association with Paramount with Warner Bros set to market the film for next October.

Tom Cruise has been a leading man since the mid 1980s. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tom Cruise?

The actor is something of a Hollywood legend for his action films (and distinctive running style) as well as occasional forays into drama roles (Magnolia, A Few Good Men) and comedy (Tropic Thunder, Jerry Maguire).

Here is his factfile.