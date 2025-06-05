Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

He is the "first actor from the films to reprise" their role on stage, and this will be Felton's Broadway debut. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy for the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child play.

The Surrey-born actor, who starred in all the film adaptations of JK Rowling's fantasy novel until the last movie in 2011, will make a comeback as Harry Potter's school bully on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre in New York later this year.

The production said he was the "first actor from the films to reprise" their role on stage, and this will be Felton's Broadway debut.

He said: "Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

"Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.

Tom Felton, Actress Minami Hamabe, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attend the opening ceremony of the theme park "Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter". Picture: Getty

"It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes - and of course his iconic platinum blond hair - and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world.

"I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community."

Felton, 37, made his West End debut in the supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story in 2022.

He will begin his run in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on November 11 for a limited 19 weeks, the production said on Thursday.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said: "It's not lost on us that this is a cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion.

"Tom's return to Hogwarts bridges generations of fans and breathes new life into a beloved story. We're beyond thrilled to welcome Tom back 'home' but also into a new family: our Broadway company.

"We can't wait to see him inhabit this role once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco."

The play, written by Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne, began in 2016 in London and has had a Broadway run since 2018.

It was co-devised by Rowling, and is set 19 years after the events of the seventh and final book, with Ministry of Magic employee Harry and his wife Ginny Weasley waving off their youngest son Albus Severus to school.

The two-part play, which stretches over five hours, sees Albus struggle at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with the weight of his family legacy and go to extreme and dangerous lengths to right the wrongs of the past.

Since the ending of the film franchise, Felton has been in 2011's Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and had recurring roles in the TV series Murder In The First, The Flash and Origin.

He has also used his voice in the Harry Potter video games, based on the movie, and featured in the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The seven Harry Potter books are set to be brought to the small screen by HBO, with production beginning at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in summer 2025.

The young stars have been cast with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron, while the new Draco has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this year, British actor Paapa Essiedu and US star John Lithgow were confirmed as the cruel Professor Severus Snape and Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, respectively.

Also joining is Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse as the magic-less Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch, and Hot Fuzz actor Nick Frost as the friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.