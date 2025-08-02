Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

2 August 2025, 08:20

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.
Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Tom Holland has given his say on rumours he could be the next James Bond, while making fried chicken sandwiches with a popular chef.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Spider-Man star joined Gordon Ramsay on the latter's YouTube channel to make fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand.

On speculation he could be the next 007, Holland said: "Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now," he said with a sheepish grin. "We’ll get there one day."

He added: "Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry.

"I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had."

Read more: Actor Simon Pegg blames 'undiagnosed ADHD' for multiple driving bans and hire car crashes

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals his puppy died and Diddly Squat farm will have to ‘lock down’ for two months after TB outbreak

Tom Holland attends the Apple TV+ limited series premiere of The Crowded Room.
Tom Holland attends the Apple TV+ limited series premiere of The Crowded Room. Picture: Alamy

The rumour mill has been whirring even more so recently after the announcement on Friday that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would be joining Denis Villeneuve behind the camera to write the next James Bond film.

However, there has been no indication of who could take over from Daniel Craig - whose first Bond movie was Casino Royale in 2006.

The producers are reportedly looking for a considerably younger actor to take over the role after Craig, with names including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Cavill and James Norton all being floated around the internet.

Holland is currently filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the streets of Glasgow city centre being transformed into New York. The movie is in development for a July 2026 release.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.

Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows

Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, Terry Willis, Michael May and Scott Johnston have been jailed for their role in a drug smuggling plot.

Four jailed over £18.4m cocaine plot after 28-mile boat chase off UK coast

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire

Man, 76, to appear in court over summer camp 'poisoning'

More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

A police officer wearing a high-vis jacket

Father of boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at campsite saw attacker

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town

Female Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier of Germany prior a training session at the Biathlon World Championships, in the Holmenkollen Ski Arena, Oslo, Norway, 04 March 2016. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier's distraught climbing partner describes heartbreaking decision to leave body on Pakistan mountain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

The Supreme Court’s car finance ruling backs big lenders – but leaves consumers in the cold
aerial view of St Helens on Merseyside, UK

Eighth person arrested after arson attack which killed couple who were 'life and soul of the party'
Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

Man, 76, charged after children hospitalised in 'poisoning' at UK summer camp

Five robbers have been found guilty of fatally stabbing a Greek tourist.

Robbers convicted of murdering tourist after following him from party mansion

An exterior view of the Central Criminal Court, known as the 'Old Bailey'

Right-wing extremist, 15, caught with stash of weapons - including crossbow - and terror manifesto at his home
The bodies of Bartlomiej Kuczynski and his daughters Jasmin and Natasha

Written warning for call handler after dad told police he'd 'lost the plot' - before killing self and three family members
Notting Hill Carnival zombie knife attacker jailed for 18 years

Notting Hill Carnival attacker who 'sliced open man's stomach' with 'Rambo-style' zombie knife jailed for 18 years
Brook's Mews, Mayfair.

Man 'repeatedly stabbed with a kitchen knife' in attack near luxury hotel in Mayfair

Wolverhampton, UK - July 13 2023: Front entrance of Wolverhampton Crown Court in Piper's Row, Wolverhampton

Man denies murdering 82-year-old pensioner who died in house fire that left three others seriously injured
A drug dealer

Drug dealer caught throwing phones out of window in bid to get rid of evidence jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News