Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Tom Holland has given his say on rumours he could be the next James Bond, while making fried chicken sandwiches with a popular chef.

The Spider-Man star joined Gordon Ramsay on the latter's YouTube channel to make fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand.

On speculation he could be the next 007, Holland said: "Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now," he said with a sheepish grin. "We’ll get there one day."

He added: "Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry.

"I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had."

Tom Holland attends the Apple TV+ limited series premiere of The Crowded Room. Picture: Alamy

The rumour mill has been whirring even more so recently after the announcement on Friday that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would be joining Denis Villeneuve behind the camera to write the next James Bond film.

However, there has been no indication of who could take over from Daniel Craig - whose first Bond movie was Casino Royale in 2006.

The producers are reportedly looking for a considerably younger actor to take over the role after Craig, with names including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Cavill and James Norton all being floated around the internet.

Holland is currently filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the streets of Glasgow city centre being transformed into New York. The movie is in development for a July 2026 release.