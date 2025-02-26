Tommy Fury 'fined after being caught speeding in £180k Mercedes following split from Molly-Mae Hague'

26 February 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 09:14

Tommy Fury was reportedly fined after being caught speeding
Tommy Fury was reportedly fined after being caught speeding. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tommy Fury has reportedly been fined after being caught speeding in his £180,000 Mercedes following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fury, 25, is said to have been caught by a speed camera doing 41mph in a 30mph zone while on the A50.

The incident happened just 10 days after he split from Molly-Mae in August last year, according to the Sun.

He was charged with speeding in the Cheshire area, with the allegation found proven by Warrington magistrates.

Fury had to pay a £220 fine, £88 in surcharges and £90 in prosecution costs - totalling £398.

He also had three points added to his previously clean licence, the publication reports.

A representative for Fury has been contacted for comment.

Read more: British woman shot dead in France alongside partner, as police officer husband accused of murder

Read more: British climber killed in avalanche while scaling frozen waterfall in Norway

The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five year relationship to an end.
The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five year relationship to an end. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

Molly-Mae announced that she had split from Fury more than five years on from when they first met on Love Island.

The couple had been engaged for over a year, with Fury having proposed during a holiday in Ibiza in July 2023.

They share a daughter, Bambi, who is two years old.

Fury has denied allegations that the split was due to him cheating, with the boxer saying: "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

It has since been speculated that the pair are back on track, after being pictured sharing a New Year's kiss.

Molly-Mae opened up about the relationship in her recent documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

She said: "Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we have both gone through."

Responding to claims the split was for publicity, the influencer said: "I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liam Payne died in October

Liam Payne's blood alcohol levels at time of death revealed

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

Met Office map reveals which areas of UK are set to be battered by snow today as wet and windy weather sets in

Johnson, Chapeltown and Gatewood were each sentenced to seven years and two months in custody.

WATCH: Chilling moment gangsters armed with machetes and a gun chase teen through street in broad daylight

Exclusive
Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer announced the increase to combat "tyrant" Vladimir Putin’s growing military ambitions.

'Hard power is more necessary than soft power': Defence Secretary backs cutting foreign aid to boost military spending

Alison Erb and Loreto di Salvatore

British woman shot dead in France alongside partner, as police officer husband accused of murder

Exclusive
Ex-Navy engineer backs BHF campaign to fix cardiac crisis

‘Desperate’ Navy veteran felt like a ‘ticking time bomb’ before using pension to pay for heart surgery

The government has promised to hike defence spending

Starmer prepares to meet Trump after hiking military spending as Reeves says Europe 'must do more on defence'

Exclusive
Simon and Howie Orson. Simon farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Farmers refusing to serve as 'fourth emergency service' in rural areas after inheritance tax changes

A British climber died on the slopes

British climber killed in avalanche while scaling frozen waterfall in Norway

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

BBC accused of 'whitewashing' Gaza documentary as references to 'Jews' and 'jihad' removed

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021.

Family of woman whose mummified body wasn’t discovered for four years blast social services for failing to support her

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared in the small village on Monday night. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025.

Massive sinkhole that destroyed Surrey street ‘could take year to fix’ as residents displaced

Ukraine to ‘sign deal with US’ as Trump paves way for Zelenskyy to visit Washington.

Ukraine to ‘sign deal' with US as Trump paves way for Zelenskyy to visit Washington

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy breaks silence over divorce u-turn with wife Erica Stoll

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says Campaign Against Antisemitism in protest outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants.

Woman who used 'array of wigs' to take UK citizenship tests admits fraud

Latest News

See more Latest News

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle
Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen racially abused and beat grandfather Bhim Kohli with shoe as girl, 13, laughed during fatal attack, court hears
Keir Starmer has announced a boost in UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP

'We have to fight for peace': PM announces biggest defence spending rise since Cold War while cutting foreign aid
Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon
William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, study reveals
Andrew Westwood was found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child.

Sex Education actor jailed for 15 years after raping and sexually abusing young girls

shirley ballas

Man, 37, admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period

The Prince Charles Cinema which is facing threat of closure after the cinema's landlords demanded that a break clause be added to their new lease

Chain hotels and restaurants will kill the West End warns cinema boss in fight against closure
A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog
Diana would have tried to solve the rift between William and Harry, her former lover has said

Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Britain's King Charles pulls a pint alongside Tower Brewery owner John Mills, during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent

King Charles pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News