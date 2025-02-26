Tommy Fury 'fined after being caught speeding in £180k Mercedes following split from Molly-Mae Hague'

By Emma Soteriou

Tommy Fury has reportedly been fined after being caught speeding in his £180,000 Mercedes following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Fury, 25, is said to have been caught by a speed camera doing 41mph in a 30mph zone while on the A50.

The incident happened just 10 days after he split from Molly-Mae in August last year, according to the Sun.

He was charged with speeding in the Cheshire area, with the allegation found proven by Warrington magistrates.

Fury had to pay a £220 fine, £88 in surcharges and £90 in prosecution costs - totalling £398.

He also had three points added to his previously clean licence, the publication reports.

A representative for Fury has been contacted for comment.

The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five year relationship to an end. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

Molly-Mae announced that she had split from Fury more than five years on from when they first met on Love Island.

The couple had been engaged for over a year, with Fury having proposed during a holiday in Ibiza in July 2023.

They share a daughter, Bambi, who is two years old.

Fury has denied allegations that the split was due to him cheating, with the boxer saying: "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

It has since been speculated that the pair are back on track, after being pictured sharing a New Year's kiss.

Molly-Mae opened up about the relationship in her recent documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

She said: "Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we have both gone through."

Responding to claims the split was for publicity, the influencer said: "I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents."