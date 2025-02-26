James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Tommy Fury 'fined after being caught speeding in £180k Mercedes following split from Molly-Mae Hague'
26 February 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 09:14
Tommy Fury has reportedly been fined after being caught speeding in his £180,000 Mercedes following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.
Fury, 25, is said to have been caught by a speed camera doing 41mph in a 30mph zone while on the A50.
The incident happened just 10 days after he split from Molly-Mae in August last year, according to the Sun.
He was charged with speeding in the Cheshire area, with the allegation found proven by Warrington magistrates.
Fury had to pay a £220 fine, £88 in surcharges and £90 in prosecution costs - totalling £398.
He also had three points added to his previously clean licence, the publication reports.
A representative for Fury has been contacted for comment.
Molly-Mae announced that she had split from Fury more than five years on from when they first met on Love Island.
The couple had been engaged for over a year, with Fury having proposed during a holiday in Ibiza in July 2023.
They share a daughter, Bambi, who is two years old.
Fury has denied allegations that the split was due to him cheating, with the boxer saying: "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."
It has since been speculated that the pair are back on track, after being pictured sharing a New Year's kiss.
Molly-Mae opened up about the relationship in her recent documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.
She said: "Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we have both gone through."
Responding to claims the split was for publicity, the influencer said: "I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier.
"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."
She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.
"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents."