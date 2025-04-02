Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

Val Kilmer. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer has died aged 65.

The star died from pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes said in a statement to the New York Times.

Kilmer rose to fame starring alongside Tom Cruise as Iceman in the 1986 film Top Gun.

He went on to play Batman in 1995's Batman Forever and received critical acclaim for his portrayal of musician Jim Morrison in the 1991 film The Doors.

His final acting role was a cameo on the 2022 blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer in Top Gun. Picture: Getty

The star had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, discussing his diagnosis and recovery in his 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry.

Tributes have since poured in for Kilmer, with Josh Gad calling him "an icon".

He said: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Actor Josh Brolin called Kilmer a "smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker".

Alongside a picture of the two, he wrote on Instagram: "See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those.

"I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Kilmer on the set of Batman Forever. Picture: Getty

Author Don Winslow wrote on X: "Rest in peace VAL KILMER. A brilliant actor and a good man."

In 2021, an Amazon Prime documentary on Kilmer's life, titled 'Val', was released, with his son providing the voice-over narration for it.

He opened up about his career as well as living with the consequences of throat cancer.

The star is survived by his daughter Mercedes, 33, and son Jack, 29.