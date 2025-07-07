Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Actor David Killick, who starred in Touch of Frost and The Crown, has died aged 87.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An agent from Stanton Davidson Associates confirmed the actor passed away on Friday 4 July following a short illness.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our much loved friend and client David Killick, who died peacefully on Friday 4th July at St John’s Hospice, North London after a short illness...

‘David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him. He will be sorely missed.’

He was best known for playing the role of pathologist in 90s drama Touch Of Frost.

More recently, David played Mess President in season five of Netflix's The Crown.

Serena Evans (Lady Sneerwell), Grant Gillespie (Sir Benjamin Backbite), David Killick (Crabtree)) in THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL by Sheridan at the Theatre Royal Bath. Picture: Alamy

He has also starred in the History Boys, Midsomer Murders and Without Motive and Bye, Bye Baby.

David's career was not just limited to the screen, with theatre performances in plays such The Importance Of Being Earnest.

He also performed in Pressure, which was seen by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

David starred in John Loesser's musical, Guys and Dolls, produced by the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company.

As a voice actor, David featured on The Judgement of Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Who: The Lost Stories.

He was born in 1938 in Edmonton, North London.

While his first credits go back six decades, he was most recently seen impressing fans in a stage performance of Witness For The Prosecution last year.