Tragic reason it took so long to find Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa after couple died

10 March 2025, 20:50

Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa, January 1989
Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa, January 1989. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Gene Hackman might not have realised his wife, who died seven days before he did, was actually deceased before he died, according to experts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The beloved actor, 95, was dead for nine days before he was discovered, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, died seven days before him, lying undiscovered for 16 days.

Officials confirmed both Hackman and Arakawa died of natural causes, but at different times - seven days apart.

Arakawa, a renowned classical pianist, died of a rare flu-like disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, most likely on February 11.

Hackman likely died a whole week later, on February 18, of severe heart disease. He also showed evidence of advanced Alzheimers disease.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Getty

Experts have speculated that the Oscar-winner's advanced Alzheimer's disease might have been a contributing factor in his death.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden discussed what he believed the Superman actor’s final days would have looked like, after his wife died.

"I think what [happened] here is he didn't realize it and … didn't understand that she was dead. He didn't understand that he needed to call 911," Baden told Fox News.

"It sounded like he kind of wandered around, was able to drink water from... [the] kitchen sink or even get some food out of the refrigerator...

"[he] probably couldn't cook anything but could eat bread or something if he was hungry," he added.

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa at a charity golf tournament, Gleneagles, Scotland May 1993
Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa at a charity golf tournament, Gleneagles, Scotland May 1993. Picture: Alamy

The outlet's medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel also weighed in on Baden's assumption, saying Hackman's mental state played a large role in the case.

"If he was incapable of calling 911, and getting her seen, and just sat there for a week, then he either went into a state of great despondency or was somehow incapacitated himself," Siegel said.

"Or his Alzheimer's was so severe that he was incapable of even noticing what was going on," he added.

According to Baden, Arakawa was Hackman's primary caretaker before the couple died.

"It looks like she was really taking good care of him. She goes first and then … pointing to the evidence that was presented for about six, seven days - 11th to the 17th - when they [knew] that something [had] happened to him," Baden said.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait. Picture: Getty

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Ms Jarell said Hackman "showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," adding that she is "not aware of his normal daily functioning capability."

She went on to say: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

Signs of rodent activity were present in the couple's home, authorities added.

Hantavirus is often spread by rat urine and droppings.

Carbon monoxide tests came back negative, police said.

Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman. Picture: Getty

Hackman was one of Hollywood's most famous and bankable stars for more than three decades, from his breakthrough in the early 1970s to his retirement in the early 2000s.

He was nominated for five Academy Awards - for Bonnie and Clyde (1968), I Never Sang For My Father (1970), The French Connection (1971), Mississippi Burning (1988) and Unforgiven (1992).

He won the Best Acting Oscar for the French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven.

In the 1990s he transitioned towards supporting roles, appearing in several big hits alongside other major stars and delivering memorable performances.

Films in this period included The Firm alongside Tom Cruise, Crimson Tide with Denzel Washington and Enemy of the State with Will Smith.

He retired after making his last film, 2004's political satire Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman married his first wife in 1956, and had three children. They divorced in 1986. He married Arakawa in 1988.

Hackman later said he missed acting, but found the business side of the industry too stressful to continue.

He and his wife were seen in public only sporadically after that.

