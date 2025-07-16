Tributes pour in for Eastenders and Love Actually star following death aged 72

Tributes have been paid to Love Actually and EastEnders star Jo Bacon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Tributes have been paid to an actress who starred in one of the most iconic scenes in romantic comedy Love Actually.

Jo Bacon starred as the mum of Natalie, who was played by Martine McCutcheon, in the 2003 film.

Bacon was part of the popular scene which saw the Prime Minister played by Hugh Grant knock on the family's door looking for Natalie to try and win her back.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in January and died in June, with her funeral taking place yesterday.

She also appeared in several shows including EastEnders, Casualty, The Bill, Pie in the Sky, Little Britain, A Touch of Frost and New Tricks.

She notably received praise for her role in Breeders, a dark comedy TV series, where she played Jackie, the mum of Paul, who was played by Martin Freeman.

Martin Freeman was one of the people who paid tribute to Jo Bacon following her death. Picture: Alamy

At Bacon's funeral, celebrant Jo Moore said: "Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached.

"She was a woman of many talents and facets, and I would like to share with you a description of Jo, given by Gill, one of her lifelong friends: 'Jo’s life was a wonderful, elaborate, kaleidoscope with different sections for each of her passions and only Jo was at the centre and could see and enjoy the whole kaleidoscope. In many ways Jo was a contradiction – a flamboyant extrovert, a superb wit, a natural communicator and yet, at the same time, an introspective loner. We all thought we knew her so well but, in reality, we each only knew and loved one aspect of her'."

Freeman paid his respects, as well as Patrick Roberts, a friend of the late actress, with the latter speaking about Bacon's love of life, travel and animals.