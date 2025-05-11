BAFTA TV awards 2025: David Tennant, Jessie J and Billie Piper stun on red carpet ahead of ceremony

11 May 2025, 18:47 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 18:51

Alan Cumming is hosting the 2025 BAFTA TV awards
Alan Cumming is hosting the 2025 BAFTA TV awards. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

For a handful of lucky winners, today's glorious May sunshine could provide the perfect glint on a BAFTA award.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As celebrities arrive at the red carpet of BAFTA 2025, the small-screen stars are donned in their best gladrags, ready to give viewers a glimpse of their glamour.

With Alan Cumming (the US' answer to Claudia Winkleman, fronting their version of smash-hit reality show The Traitors) as host, viewers can expect a "witty, and a little edgy show" - by his own admission.

Netflix's Baby Reindeer is expected to win big tonight with a whopping 8 nominations - as writer and lead Richard Gadd is nominated for Lead Actor.

Other frontrunners are ITV's Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Disney+'s Rivals and Apple TV's Slow Horses, which have each received 6 nominations.

So as the stars file into the famous red carpet, we've compiled some of their most memorable moments.

Danny Dyer reminds David Tennant he has no BAFTA

2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
David Tennant 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

David Tennant and Danny Dyer arrived on the red carpet together as co-stars on the Disney+ smash-hit, Rivals.

"You must have one of these?" Dyer joked to Tennant.

"No!" cried Tennant. "I just hand them out. I don't get them."

To much acclaim, the Doctor Who actor has hosted the last two BAFTA Film Awards.

However, Tennant has never brought home the much-vaunted British Academy Television Award - but he has won BAFTA Scotland and BAFTA Wales awards.

He received his Lead Actor first nomination in 2024 for his performance in Amazon's Good Omens, and has been nominated for Lead Actor again tonight for his performance in Rivals.

Host Alan Cumming arrives on the carpet, accompanied by Jessie J

Jessie J and Alan Cumming attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises
Jessie J and Alan Cumming attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. Picture: Alamy

Scottish actor Alan Cumming was accompanied by pop singer Jessie J as he arrived on the red carpet.

The pair posed for pictures together ahead of Cumming taking the stage to host the awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening.

Jessie J is scheduled to perform during the ceremony as one of the musical acts, along with British singer Tom Grennan.

Cumming was wearing a lovely black kilt in honour of his Scottish heritage, and Jessie J wore a maroon suit with a brown tie.

TV personality Ella Morgan makes a pro-trans splash

TV Personality Ella Morgan holds up a pro-trans bag at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
TV Personality Ella Morgan holds up a pro-trans bag at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

TV Personality and trans woman Ella Morgan makes the first political jibe of the night, carrying a bag that says "trans women are women" on one side and "trans men are men" on the other.

The statement makes reference to the recent High Court ruling, which defined the term 'woman' as referring to biological women.

The ruling could have widespread ramifications for trans women, potentially restricting their access to single-sex spaces including female-only bathrooms and changing rooms.

Morgan has previously won a Bafta, and made history as the first transgender bride on the hit TV show Married At First Sight.

Billie Piper goes punk in pink

Billie Piper arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Billie Piper arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

Billie Piper stunned on the red carpet with an edgy pink dress that looks like a miniskirt at the front but has a long trail, matched with a pair of high-heeled glossy black boots.

Piper is nominated for Best Lead Actress for playing Sam McAllister in Netflix's Scoop - a dramatic readaptation of the Prince Andrew Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Adolescence stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty pose together

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty pose together, arriving at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty pose together, arriving at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, who starred in Netflix's hit series Adolescence, were also at the red carpet.

The show is unfortunately not up for any awards as it fell outside the relevant date catchment, but it is expected to win big at next year's awards.

Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie, the young boy at the centre of the drama, said: “My goal before the show came out was number one in the UK,"

The 16-year-old received widespread praise for his role in Adolescence, whi was his debut acting role.

The show has been a massive success, and has spurred political debates on the 'manosphere' and violence against women in the UK.

Luke Rollason arrives in pierrot-chic

Luke Rollason arrives in pierrot-chic at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Luke Rollason arrives in pierrot-chic at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

Luke Rollason is a British comedian known for his lead role in Disney+'s Extraordinaire, playing the seminal and historic role of a character named "Jizzlord".

Unfortunately, Extraordinaire is not up for any awards tonight.

Rollason wore an extravagant outfit, combining a polka-dot cropped top with medieval-style puffed sleeves, with a striped blue puffed trousers.

Claudia Winkleman arrives in her signature spanx

Claudia Winkleman arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Claudia Winkleman arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

Claudia Winkleman appeared sporting her iconic fringe and all-black outfit combining spanx and a blazer.

Winkleman is up for Best Entertainment Performance in the Traitors, the murder-mystery game show that continues to skyrocket in popularity.

Claudia swapped out her usual big boots for contrasting white stiletto heels at the red carpet.

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney arrives in gothic frills

Siobhán McSweeney arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Siobhán McSweeney arrives at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

Siobhán McSweeney is best known for her role as the flippant Sister Michael in Channel 4's hit comedy Derry Girls.

McSweeney has previously won the best female comedy performance BAFTA for her role as Sister Michael, when her speech was controversially cut short from the BBC's broadcast.

In the speech, she told political leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster to 'wise up', making reference to historical 'indignities' suffered by the people of Derry, where the show is set.

She has been nominated for her role in the show again in this year's awards.

Full Gavin and Stacey cast arrive, despite award "snub"

Full Gavin & Stacey cast arrive at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises
Full Gavin & Stacey cast arrive at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises. Picture: Getty

The cast of Gavin and Stacey and co-creators of the show James Corden and Ruth Jones appeared side-by-side on the red carpet.

Corden and the show itself has not been nominated for any awards tonight, despite breaking record ratings with their Christmas finale.

Ruth Jones has been nominated for female performance in a comedy, for her role as Nessa in the iconic show.

