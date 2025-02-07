TV chef Gino D'Acampo accused of 'unacceptable' and 'distressing' behaviour spanning 12 years

7 February 2025, 07:26 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 07:27

Gino D'Acampo
Gino D'Acampo. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

TV chef Gino D'Acampo has been accused of inappropriate behaviour spanning 12 years.

An investigation by ITV News found "dozens" of allegations of misconduct against the 48-year-old on TV shows he worked on, with his behaviour described as "unacceptable" and "distressing".

The accusations included using sexualised and aggressive language on TV sets.

D'Acampo has "firmly denied" the "deeply upsetting" allegations, saying they are "simply not in my nature".

One woman alleged he made sexualised comments towards her while they were working on a magazine shoot in 2011.

Another woman claimed she had witnessed him threaten a young colleague in 2019.

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo
Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo. Picture: Alamy

Two other women accusing D'Acampo of making sexual remarks while working on Gordon, Gino And Fred's Road Trip in 2018.

Executives at Objective Media Group, which co-produced Gordon, Gino And Fred's Road Trip in 2018, are understood to have been aware of the concerns, with an email seen by ITV, sent last year, detailing "unacceptable and distressing" behaviour by D'Acampo.

Objective Media Group said it "takes the welfare and wellbeing of all its production staff and teams incredibly seriously" and includes "behavioural clauses in talent contracts" and provides "behavioural training for on-screen talent".

MultiStory Media, which produced Gino's Italian Express, said it would be "inappropriate to go into the detail of individual concerns" but that it was "reviewing the concerns which have been raised, what was known at the time and what action was taken".

It added: "We will also look at any new concerns that have come to light."

Multistory Media said it has not worked with D'Acampo for six years.

In a statement to ITV News, Studio Ramsay, which produced the show Gino's Italian Family Adventure and co-produced Gordon, Gino And Fred's Road Trip in 2018, said it takes "all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted".

Gino D'Acampo has been accused of inappropriate behaviour spanning 12 years.
Gino D'Acampo has been accused of inappropriate behaviour spanning 12 years. Picture: Alamy

In response to the claims, D'Acampo's legal team said in a comment issued to ITV News: "I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."

His legal team said: "Mr D'Acampo categorically denies these allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

"To his knowledge no such allegations have been made against him in relation to his time on Gino's Italian Express and this is the first time, six years later, he has been informed of these alleged incidents, and he does not accept them, not least because some of this is considered by Mr D'Acampo to be a fabricated work of fiction."

An ITV spokesperson said it is "production companies who have the primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen, when making shows", describing the behaviour as "inappropriate and unacceptable".

The spokesperson added: "Most of them (the allegations) were not reported to ITV at the time. Where issues have been raised with ITV action has been taken."

D'Acampo began his TV career in the early 2000s as a judge on cookery competition Too Many Cooks, before achieving fame after winning series nine of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2009, going on to become a regular chef on This Morning.

The chef has also presented gameshow Family Fortunes, and has hosted a number of his own cooking programmes.

